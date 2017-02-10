The Nvidia Shield Tablet K1 is probably the best Android tablet you can get right at this time, and now it has Android Nougat.The update is also coming to the original Shield, while the Pixel got a helpful update to fix an annoying audio bug.

Each week, we round up all the major software updates to hit the Android ecosystem, including phones and tablets on U.S. carriers, unlocked phones, smartwatches, and Android TV devices. Making sure your device is running the latest available software is a good housekeeping practice, ensuring you have the latest features with fewer bugs and security holes.

Nvidia

Shield Tablet, Shield Tablet K1: This is the Nougat update you’ve been waiting for. The software upgrade 5.0 brings the main Nougat highlights like split-screen mode, improved notifications, and all the under-the-hood improvements that is makes Nougat faster and more efficient.

Greenbot The latest Shield Tablet K1 update brings a long list of goodies.

Additionally, the update supports the newest Shield controller and includes a new rewards program for buying games from the company.

Google

Pixel, Pixel XL: There’s a little extra included with this month’s security patch. The latest update also fixes audio distortion that was experienced by some Pixel owners. Others are reporting that the issue wasn’t quite resolved, so your specific mileage may vary.

Huawei

Honor 8: According to 9to5Google, Huawei is rolling out the Nougat update today. Along with the usuals it also includes the EMUI 5.0 skin, which is supposed to tamp down on some of the aggressive customization found in previous versions.

This story, "Android device updates: Nvidia Shield Tablet K1 lands Nougat" was originally published by Greenbot.