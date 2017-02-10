UPS to spend $18M to install 26,000 new solar panels

The new project will produce 10 megawatts of power, or enough electricity to power about 1,200 U.S. homes annually

|

Senior Reporter, Computerworld |

UPS Solar Installation
Credit: UPS
More good reads

UPS plans to expand its use of solar energy nearly five-fold this year, by adding 26,000 solar panels to its 2,580 facilities throughout the world.

The renewable energy expansion project will cost the shipping firm about $18 million; it will begin with at least eight buildings in the U.S.

Increasing the use of renewable energy has become a targeted goal of Fortune 500 companies, and with good reason. As early as 2014, more than half of Fortune 100 companies collectively saved $1.1 billion in energy costs by rolling out renewable energy programs, according to a study.

UPS Solar power UPS

UPS's 1.2-megawatt installation on its facility in Parsippany, N.J.

UPS began installing solar power in 2004 at its Palm Springs, Calif. facility; since then, the company has expanded solar to its facilities in Lakewood, Parsippany and Secaucus, N.J. Overall, UPS said, it has invested more than $750 million in alternative-fuel and advanced-technology vehicles and in fueling stations globally since 2009. In 2014, UPS said, it saved nearly $200 million from its renewable energy program.

Once the new solar is installed, UPS's own solar power generating capacity will increase by about 10 megawatts, or enough electricity to power about 1,200 U.S. homes annually. The expanded solar portfolio is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 8,200 metric tonnes per year, the company said.

"Solar technology is a proven way to effectively and efficiently provide long-term power to our facilities," Bill Moir, director of facilities procurement for UPS, said in a statement. "We have a significant number of facilities that are well positioned to deploy solar at scale and increase our sustainable energy options for our buildings and electric vehicles."

This story, "UPS to spend $18M to install 26,000 new solar panels" was originally published by Computerworld.

Related:

Senior Reporter Lucas Mearian covers consumer data storage, electronic health IT, renewable energy, 3D printing, and telematics/car tech for Computerworld.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
H-1B visa passport Egypt
Trump reviews right of H-1B spouses to work

In 2014 President Obama signed a law allowing some H-1B spouses to work. That may now change again.

iPhone 8
This year's iPhones expected to get wireless charging

Apple's next iPhone, expected later this year, will have wireless charging, according to a financial...

avira start screen
The best consumer antivirus products of 2016 are Avira and Norton, test labs

AV-Test and AV-Comparatives have published their end-of-year awards for the best antimalware products...

Resources
Nvidia Shield Tablet
Android device updates: Nvidia Shield Tablet K1 lands Nougat

A Pixel update squashed a lingering bug that caused some annoying sound problems with some models.

artificial intelligence graphic illustration gears machine brain
Is President Trump a model for AI?

Columnist Rob Enderle writes that there may be merit in using people with certain behavioral elements...

A Surface Pro 3 running Windows 10
Microsoft unveils a bonanza of security capabilities

Companies concerned about cybersecurity have a fleet of new Microsoft tools coming their way. The...