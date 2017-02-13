Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

57% off Anker LED Water-Resistant Rechargeable 1300 Lumen Flashlight - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

anker flashlight
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

The high-performance Cree LED XM-L2 chip delivers 50,000 hours of intense brightness at a true 1300 lumens. Sweep bright light beyond the length of two football fields. The Anker Bolder torch has a full range of light modes for every situation: a powerful high-beam, balanced medium-beam, energy-saving & less dazzling low-beam, high-visibility strobe, and emergency SOS. It's rechargeable battery generates 6 hours of undiminishing light on a charge. It's body is constructed of professional durable materials, and is IP67 rated for water resistance. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 100 people on Amazon (84% rate a full 5 -- see reviews here), its $112 list price is reduced 57% to just $47.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "57% off Anker LED Water-Resistant Rechargeable 1300 Lumen Flashlight - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Anker Bolder LC130 LED Flashlight

    $47.99 MSRP $112.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
H-1B visa american flag
Trump eyes end to an H-1B system that favors largest outsourcers

The companies most hurt by the random H-1B distribution system are those that submit only a few...

turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

Google messaging apps and services logos
Google's myriad messaging apps: Which are best for you?

With 12 overlapping apps and services to choose from, Google's communication offerings can be...

Resources
iphone charging case
14% of Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case White - Deal Alert

Charge your iPhone and battery case simultaneously, and when you're on-the-go, enjoy increased talk...

car charger
38% off Maxboost 4.8A/24W Dual USB Port Smart Car Charger - Deal Alert

This 24W / 4.8A USB car charger safely charges your favorite mobile devices at high speed, is highly...

robots humans working together ts
DARPA: We’re on cusp of merging human and machine

Within three to five years, researchers could have a device that helps people with brain injuries form...