AARP award program to honor innovation in caregiving

Nominees sought for AARP Innovation Champion Awards

|

News Editor, Network World |

AARP
Credit: AARP
More good reads

The AARP, a nonprofit organization that advocates for Americans over 50 years of age, has launched its search for nominees for its Innovation Champion Awards to recognize providers of technology-powered products and services that focus on caregivers.

Submissions will be accepted in six categories: daily essential activities; caregiver quality of life; health and safety awareness; care coordination; social well-being; and transition support. AARP judges will select five finalists in each category, then invite the public to select winners. 

MORE: Cisco names winners of Innovate Everywhere Challenge

Finalists will receive consulting services, assorted publicity and might be invited to participate in an AARP startup lab. The grand prize winner's take will include a trip for two company representatives to Washington, D.C. to tour AARP's Innovation Lab and a cash prize of $10K.

Entries will be judged on criteria such as whether the offering caters to all age groups, whether the design challenges the status quo and whether the innovation raises the bar on safety.

Submissions will be accepted until April 15 and winners will be announced in June. Individuals may nominate themselves, other individuals or companies/organizations. There is no fee to enter.

This story, "AARP award program to honor innovation in caregiving" was originally published by Network World.

Related:

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post. No need to follow up on PR pitches via email or phone (I read my emails and will be in touch if interested, thanks)

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
Best Android Phone hub primary image
Best Android phones: What should you buy?

Picking an Android phone can be difficult, but we're here to help. These are the top Android phones you...

H-1B visa passport
White House H-1B plan puts U.S. workers in front

President Trump “has made clear” his interest in creating “a merit-based system where individuals...

double yellow lines
NativeScript 3.0 lines up release with Angular 4

Meanwhile, the framework for building native iOS and Android apps in JavaScript has improved debugging...

Resources
binary code cityscape speed
Report: some small cities have surprisingly high number of exposed devices

This morning, Trend Micro released a report about the exposed cyberassets in the top U.S. cities and...

internet of things
6 Internet of Things companies to watch

A fresh round-up of venture-backed Internet of Things startups with a focus on enterprise IT.

ecommerce woes2
9 simple ways to raise capital for your ecommerce startup

Entrepreneurs and investors share their tips on how to get cash to fund a new business.