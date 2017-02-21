8 steps to regaining control over shadow IT

A dangerous practice on the rise

“Shadow IT” refers to the too-common practice whereby managers select and deploy cloud services without the consent or even the knowledge of the IT department. These services act as extensions of the corporation but are steered entirely by groups that lack the knowledge or process to ensure they follow necessary guidelines, introducing security, compliance, and brand risk throughout the enterprise. Gartner predicts that by 2020, one-third of security breaches will come in through shadow IT services.

ValiMail CEO Alex Garcia-Tobar provides a step-by-step process for discovering shadow IT services and bringing them back under control.