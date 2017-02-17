Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

28% off Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Tunable Gaming Mouse - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

logitech mouse
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

The G502 features the most advanced optical sensor for maximum tracking accuracy. Customize RGB lighting or sync it with other Logitech G products, set up custom profiles for your games, adjust sensitivity from 200 up to 12,000 DPI and position five 3.6g weights for just the right balance and feel. The G502 averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,000 people on Amazon, where its typical list price of $80 has been reduced to $58. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "28% off Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Tunable Gaming Mouse - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Gaming Mouse

    $57.98 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
web apps primary
12 powerful websites that can replace your PC's desktop software

These days, even brawny tasks like video editing can take place solely in your browser. Check out these...

H-1B visa passport
White House H-1B plan puts U.S. workers in front

President Trump “has made clear” his interest in creating “a merit-based system where individuals...

machine learning misunderstandings 1
What is the point of learning C?

The C programming language is hard to learn, its popularity is waning and demand is shifting. Is there...

Resources
RSA
Here’s how the US government can bolster cybersecurity

Almost 20 years ago, Chris Wysopal was among a group of hackers who testified before U.S. Congress,...

windows 10 wallpaper logo
Microsoft's decision to scrap February security updates unnerves patch experts

Patch experts struggled with Microsoft's decision to cancel this month's updates, pointing out that...

global network of employees
6 senators say U.S. firms are hiding their offshoring

Six Democratic U.S. senators are co-sponsoring legislation that would require publicly traded companies...