Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

63% off Kidde Battery-Operated Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Digital Display - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

monoxide detector
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

The KN-COPP-LPM is an essential device to help warn you and your family of dangerous carbon monoxide levels in your home. This alarm measures the exposure to carbon monoxide over time; it is designed to sound at 85 decibels at 10 feet when it detects 70 ppm (parts per million) of CO for 60 to 240 minutes, 150 ppm for 10 to 50 minutes, or 400 ppm for 4 to 15 minutes. The easily visible digital display indicates the level of CO that the unit is sensing, and it updates the status every 15 seconds for timely and accurate readings. Its free-standing design allows for attachment to a wall or placement on a counter or nightstand for convenient and comprehensive protection. This device has an expected 7-year lifespan and comes equipped with a five-year manufacturer’s limited warranty. It averages 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 2,100 people on Amazon (read reviews), where the list price has been reduced 63% to just $19.98. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "63% off Kidde Battery-Operated Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Digital Display - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Kidde Battery-Operated Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Digital Dis

    $19.98 MSRP $54.49
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
web apps primary
12 powerful websites that can replace your PC's desktop software

These days, even brawny tasks like video editing can take place solely in your browser. Check out these...

honor6x main new
Honor 6X review: A $250 phone that feels like a million bucks

Honor continues its assault on the low-tier Android market with the 6X, a budget phone with a dual...

Big data
Experts warn businesses not to over-buy on unlimited data plans

Smaller businesses that think they could benefit from an unlimited plan from wireless carriers need to...

Resources
Fuze
Unified communications firm Fuze hires well-traveled CEO to lead it to IPO

Fuze, the Cambridge, Mass., unified communications-as-a-service company that recently scored an...

google eagle
How to use your smartphone to get politically active

You want to do more than tweet, share, and like. You want to make a difference. These are the apps that...

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1
Hands on with the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 hybrid

Are you searching for a lightweight, portable clamshell notebook that can do a great impression of a...