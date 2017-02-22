And the Oscar goes to… Cybersecurity!

Best Original Screenplay Writing: Holding a hotel hostage

If last year’s ransomware attacks were on work (e.g. hospitals and universities), this time, is was on play: Guests of a luxury hotel in the Alps were locked out of their rooms. The attackers hijacked the central key management system, making it impossible to use the key cards to enter rooms, program new key cards or use the reservation and cash desk systems. The hotel paid the 1,500 EUR ($1,605) ransom in Bitcoin, and although all systems were back up again, the hackers had left a backdoor to allow themselves into its systems again. As a result, the hotel replaced their existing systems and delinked several computers to avoid essential services from going down in case of a future attack. If you noticed a ransomware infection on your system before the ransom note appeared, you should shut down your device immediately and disconnect it from the network.