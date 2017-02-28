How the 2017 Premier 100 were chosen

Each year, Computerworld accepts nominations for the Premier 100 Technology Leaders program from across the industry — from vendors, IT users, public relations and marketing professionals, Computerworld readers and past honorees. Eligible nominees include CIOs, CTOs, senior vice presidents, vice presidents, IT directors and managers from a cross-section of user and vendor companies and their IT divisions, including but not limited to professionals in network management, database management, web management, help desk operations, application development, project management, contract management and procurement.

Nominations for the 2017 list were collected from February through September 2016, and we received about 1,000. Our editors then invited the nominees to complete a comprehensive management/leadership questionnaire online from July through October. The candidates were asked about a range of topics, including their backgrounds, work experiences, special accomplishments, leadership styles, technology priorities and strategies, and other details about the IT environments they have fostered at their organizations. We received more than 200 complete, qualified questionnaires.

Nominated individuals were asked to provide three references each: one from a direct manager, one from a direct report and one from a professional acquaintance. Computerworld’s editors contacted the references for each finalist, and the references’ responses were incorporated into the evaluations of the nominees.

Using Computerworld’s Tech Leader Index, which measures how closely an individual matches our definition of a tech leader, a panel of Computerworld editors and Premier 100 alumni judges evaluated the completed questionnaires, and the final list was chosen. Judges reviewed only those nominees who work in industries other than their own.

We define a tech leader as someone who guides the effective use of information technology to improve an organization’s business performance. Our definition of a tech leader also includes the following characteristics:

• Promotes a technology vision that supports the company strategy.

• Identifies strategic opportunities provided by IT.

• Thinks beyond short-term tactical needs to long-term strategic goals.

• Understands business needs and profit/loss responsibilities beyond the IT department.

• Ties technology and innovation to specific business needs and goals.

• Uses technology to help his organization gain an advantage over its competitors.

• Takes calculated risks but has contingency plans in place.

• Learns from failure and uses such experiences to improve IT processes and products.

• Hires inquisitive people who like to explore and are innovative.

• Creates work environments that are positive and rewarding to employees both inside and outside of work.

• Encourages staffers to be innovative and come up with ideas.

• Motivates with recognition and opportunities, not just money.

• Compares best practices with those of peer organizations.

• Works with vendors as partners.

• Develops the leadership skills of employees in the IT organization.

• Is viewed as a leader by other executives and by the IT staff.

The honorees appear here in alphabetical order, with information that was provided in their questionnaires. Click to read more about the program or make a nomination for the 2018 awards.

The judges

Special thanks go to our 11 judges who helped evaluate this year’s candidates. All of them are Premier 100 Technology Leader alumni.

• Alan R. Arnold, executive vice president and CTO, Vision Solutions

• David A. Bray, CIO and senior executive, Federal Communications Commission

• Jay Cavalcanto, vice president, cloud and infrastructure engineering, Exelon

• Eric Eickman, director of IT, administration, Heartland Express

• Victor Fetter, CIO and managing director, BTS Technology Services, LPL Financial

• Barbara Latulippe, chief data governance officer, Dell

• Lisa S. McCann, principal, IT Vision and Enterprise Shared Services, Vanguard

• Ram Mohan, executive vice president and CTO, Afilias

• Deborah Scott, CIO, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

• Renee Tran, vice president, business technology solutions director, Parsons

• Chris Zissis, CIO, EMEA, JLL

This story, "How the 2017 Premier 100 were chosen" was originally published by Computerworld.