24% off Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker - Deal Alert

fitbit alta
Credit: Amazon
Fitbit Alta is a customizable fitness tracker designed to fit your personal style and keeps you motivated by tracking all-day activity like steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes, and get credit for your workouts with Smart Track automatic exercise recognition. At night, track your sleep and set a silent alarm to wake better and get your best rest. No matter where you're headed, the easy-to-read OLED screen keeps your goals in focus with stats, time, and call or text notifications on display. Available accessory wristbands in metal, leather and sport, help you find the right style for every occasion. The Fitbit Alta currently averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 7,700 people (read reviews), and its typical list price of $129.95 has been reduced to $99. See it now on Amazon.

