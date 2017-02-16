You just might find your next job on Facebook

Companies can post jobs on the social network; feature not seen as a threat to LinkedIn

Senior Writer, Computerworld

Facebook is adding features to its site that may help companies fill job openings.

The social network announced on Wednesday that it is rolling out features that will help companies post job openings and applications directly on Facebook.

The site also is trying to make it easy for individuals to apply for those jobs.

"We know that finding the right talent can be a challenge," the company said in a blog post. It also said that 40% of U.S. small businesses report that filling jobs is more difficult than they had expected. "We're focused on building new ways to help make it easier for businesses to interact with the over 1 billion people visiting Pages every month."

Since businesses and people already use Facebook to find and fill jobs, Facebook said it is making it happen more directly with job posts and applications.

This is a strong move for Facebook, said Ezra Gottheil, an analyst with Technology Business Research. "It's a potential source of revenue. No one minds seeing job opportunities, as long as they're not too intrusive. Why wouldn't Facebook do it?"

Gottheil also said he doesn't see Facebook's move as a big threat to LinkedIn, the social media network for business and careers.

"LinkedIn focuses on people with specific backgrounds, but it looks like the Facebook play is more like, 'If you like our company, maybe you'd like to work here,' " he said. "Posting a 'we're hiring' sign is intrinsically different from finding people with specific experience."

Starting today, for instance, U.S. and Canadian businesses can post job openings on Facebook, and users will be able to see those posts on their news feeds, a company's Facebook page or on a new Jobs page that Facebook has created.

"This new experience will help businesses find qualified people where they're already spending their time -- on Facebook and on mobile," Facebook said. "We've tested the new jobs experience in parts of the U.S. and while it's still early, businesses are already filling roles."

According to Facebook, a company's page administrator can create job posts, track applications and communicate with applicants all on the social media site.

Individuals interested in a posted job can click on an Apply Now button and will get a form that is already partially populated with information from their Facebook profile. The pre-populated information also can be edited.

This story, "You just might find your next job on Facebook" was originally published by Computerworld.

Senior Writer Sharon Gaudin covers the Internet, social media, cloud computing and emerging technologies for Computerworld.

