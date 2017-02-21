Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Steam Link Is 60% Off - Mirror Your Gaming Setup to TV at 1080p - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

steam link
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

The Steam Link allows existing Steam gamers to expand the range of their current gaming set up via their home network. Just connect your Steam PC or Steam Machine to your home network, plug into a TV, and stream your games to the Link at 1080p. Video and audio data is sent from your computer to the Steam Link, while your controller input is sent back in real time. Virtually every game that your computer runs can be played on your TV. Steam Controller, Xbox One USB wired, Xbox 360 USB wired, Xbox 360 wireless, PS4, PS3 wired and Wii-U Pro controllers are compatible, as are many third-party Xbox controllers. Steam Link's typical price is $50, but right now you can get it on Amazon for just $20. See the significantly discounted Steam Link on Amazon.

This story, "Steam Link Is 60% Off - Mirror Your Gaming Setup to TV at 1080p - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
apple iphone 6 6plus iwatch 100413406 orig 100573316 primary.idge
Apple may cut the (charging) cord completely with the iPhone 8

As some industry experts wonder whether Apple will add wireless charging to its next iPhone, others...

tango Google
Why Google and Apple will rule mixed reality

Sorry, Microsoft and Magic Leap. The Silicon Valley smartphone giants have one thing you haven't got.

upgrade underway
Oracle preps developers for Java 9 upgrade

Oracle has released a guide to help developers move from Java 8 to Java 9

Resources
lg g6 teaser
Everything we think we know about the LG G6

Mobile World Congress is right around the corner, and rumors are flying about LG's next flagship....

code big data binary programming
Java and Python FTP attacks can punch holes through firewalls

The Java and Python runtimes fail to properly validate FTP URLs, which can potentially allow attackers...

Intel Atom
Intel's Atom is underwhelming no more: New chip packs 16 cores

Intel's Atom was mostly known as a low-end chip for mobile devices that underperformed. That may not be...