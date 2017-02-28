2017 Premier 100 Tech Leader: Alan A. Stukalsky

Meeting client needs means putting the right technology into the hands of recruiters.

Alan A. Stukalsky, managing director and CIO, North America, Randstad North America [2017]
Alan Stukalsky, CIO at Randstad North America, a multinational human resources consulting firm, says his role is to think about the value IT brings to the business and to focus on the areas where technology could have the most impact.

For example, Stukalsky, 43, says his team developed a platform for video-based interviews with job candidates. The system lets Randstad recruiters schedule and record real-time interviews with candidates. Randstad can then send the most relevant sections to hiring companies — a feature that clients find valuable, he says.

This platform, along with other tech-driven initiatives, such as online tools for collecting referrals and checking references, streamline the hiring process and enable the firm's recruiters to be more responsive to clients. In addition to improving efficiency, he says, the initiatives have created more business opportunities for Randstad.

Stukalsky says he's exploring potential uses for cutting-edge technologies to further improve Randstad's ability to meet client needs. He envisions applications that use wearables and internet of things (IoT) technologies to track workers' hours and ensure that they get their legally mandated breaks.

He also dreams of systems that use geolocation technology to find people available for last-minute assignments in certain regions, and he says artificial intelligence could facilitate the candidate screening process.

 

