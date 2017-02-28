2017 Premier 100 Tech Leader: Peter K. Anderson

Since joining the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority as CIO and executive director of IT in May 2014, Peter Anderson has advanced both the technology infrastructure and the IT department — putting each on track to deliver better strategic value.

“IT was overwhelmed with projects and understaffed. I wanted to come together with a plan to address what departments needed, the morale issues of our own folks, and then change how IT provides services,” he says.

To do that, Anderson, 65, says he led a cultural change within IT. He had his group involve users from functional areas as much as possible so IT could better deliver what users needed. He also cultivated partnerships with the functional areas and obtained support to increase the IT staff from 22 to 32 and bump the IT budget from about $7 million to just over $9 million.

He then turned his attention to IT’s role in the agency’s strategic vision — a work in progress that Anderson says entails finding ways to cut the time his staffers spend on keep-the-lights-on tasks so they can focus more time on innovation.

Anderson has scored important wins, including upgrades to many pieces of the technology infrastructure — from the phone system to the data center — that will underpin future innovation initiatives.

