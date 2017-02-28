2017 Premier 100 Tech Leader: Peter K. Anderson

By driving a cultural change within IT, this tech leader delivered more of what users need.

|

Contributing Writer, Computerworld |

Peter K. Anderson, CIO, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority [2017]
Credit: Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
More good reads

Since joining the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority as CIO and executive director of IT in May 2014, Peter Anderson has advanced both the technology infrastructure and the IT department — putting each on track to deliver better strategic value.

“IT was overwhelmed with projects and understaffed. I wanted to come together with a plan to address what departments needed, the morale issues of our own folks, and then change how IT provides services,” he says.

To do that, Anderson, 65, says he led a cultural change within IT. He had his group involve users from functional areas as much as possible so IT could better deliver what users needed. He also cultivated partnerships with the functional areas and obtained support to increase the IT staff from 22 to 32 and bump the IT budget from about $7 million to just over $9 million.

He then turned his attention to IT’s role in the agency’s strategic vision — a work in progress that Anderson says entails finding ways to cut the time his staffers spend on keep-the-lights-on tasks so they can focus more time on innovation.

Anderson has scored important wins, including upgrades to many pieces of the technology infrastructure — from the phone system to the data center — that will underpin future innovation initiatives.

This story, "2017 Premier 100 Tech Leader: Peter K. Anderson" was originally published by Computerworld.

Related:

Mary K. Pratt is a contributing writer for Computerworld. She is based in Massachusetts.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
galaxys7edge 5
Samsung Galaxy S8 rumor roundup: Here's everything we know so far

From a new digital assistant to a beefed-up camera, Samsung is angling for a major comeback in the new...

turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

businesswoman speaking during a meeting
Note to self: Stop taking notes!

Artificial intelligence makes scribbling or typing notes and reminders obsolete. Talk and the notes...

Resources
hand with thumb up and down public domain
A tale of two user experiences

The perception of software quality will be forged in the first 90 seconds. Don’t let your users...

dsc00416
Meizu technology can charge a smartphone in 20 minutes

Chinese smartphone maker Meizu claims its Super mCharge technology can recharge batteries in as little...

iphone enterprise
Apple and SAP to release ‘developer-centric’ tools for iOS

As the fruits of a relationship forged last May, Apple and SAP will offer developer tools and training...