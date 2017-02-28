2017 Premier 100 Tech Leader: Lesley A. Dickie

Smart discussions about what tech can deliver open doors to partnerships with business colleagues.

|

Contributing Writer, Computerworld |

Lesley A. Dickie, vice president, Global Business Services, IT, Raytheon [2017]
Credit: Raytheon
More good reads

Lesley Dickie says she must flex her business muscles as much as hone her technology chops to be successful in her role as vice president of global business services-IT at Raytheon.

"In my role, we often have more business insight across the business domains and into end-to-end processes, all the product lines and services. So it's helping others to know how to leverage and use the technology," says Dickie, who is responsible for nearly 800 employees.

Dickie, 52, says that by building strong relationships with colleagues on the business side, she and her team "can expose leaders to the innovations and the technologies that are out there. We talk in business terms and talk about how they impact how they do things, so they trust us. And more doors open when that happens."

Case in point, says Dickie, is her team's development of a strategic sourcing and analysis capability as part of the company's Enterprise Sourcing and Performance Excellence (ESPX) project.

The ESPX system enables Raytheon's supply chain professionals to leverage the company's aggregated demand for components to negotiate the best prices with suppliers. The system also automates tracking from request for quote through execution across the supply chain ecosystem while also automating adherence to the numerous regulations that govern the process.

This in turn helps Raytheon provide more competitive bids to clients, increasing win rates.

This story, "2017 Premier 100 Tech Leader: Lesley A. Dickie" was originally published by Computerworld.

Related:

Mary K. Pratt is a contributing writer for Computerworld. She is based in Massachusetts.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
galaxys7edge 5
Samsung Galaxy S8 rumor roundup: Here's everything we know so far

From a new digital assistant to a beefed-up camera, Samsung is angling for a major comeback in the new...

turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

businesswoman speaking during a meeting
Note to self: Stop taking notes!

Artificial intelligence makes scribbling or typing notes and reminders obsolete. Talk and the notes...

Resources
leman micro devices sensor
Relax: This phone measures your blood pressure

This Swiss electronics company is on a mission: to stop millions of people dying of ignorance each year.

fema tornado destruction disaster emergency
Brendan Eich: Tech giants could botch WebAssembly

The JavaScript founder is concerned that companies behind the effort might let competitive concerns...

Computerworld - Premier 100 Technology Leaders 2017 - Cover story [3x2 carousel teaser]
Meet the 2017 Premier 100 Honorees

This year’s awards honor 100 women and men who deliver game-changing innovation by creating new...