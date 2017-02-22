New JavaScript library invites coders to play with Canvas

The Sandpit library uses the canvas 2D element for creative coding

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

New JavaScript library invites coders to play with Canvas
Credit: Amanda B
More good reads

Looking to blur the line between technology and art, the Sandpit library for creative coding uses JavaScript and the canvas 2D element.

Accessible on GitHub or via NPM, and built in ECMAScript 6, Sandpit is still in development with an API likely to change before the 1.0 release. "The goal of Sandpit is to normalize and simplify the process of creating coding -- using code to make pretty things," the documentation states. "This usually takes the form of drawing onto the Canvas element, in either a 2D or 3D context." Sandpit uses the dat.GUI, a lightweight GUI for changing variables in JavaScript, to manage settings.

To get started quickly with Sandpit in an ES6 environment, builders Charlie Gleason and Glen Maddern recommend using create-react-app, a Facebook incubator project for creating React JavaScript apps with no build configuration; a demo of Sandpit uses create-react-app. Sandpit manages inputs like touches, taps, and clicks, and it handles touch event-handling for multi-touch on mobile devices. Other capabilities include making it easy to drop in settings with an API for specifying ranges, types, and defaults, and helpers that cover math, color, and vector manipulation. Settings are stored in the query string, enabling copying and pasting without touching any code, and developers also can import their own work in canvas.

Sandpit supports modern browsers, including Microsoft's Internet Explorer 11 and Edge. The babel-polyfill is used when compiling for ECMAScript 5. Its developers of Sandpit are encouraging community contributions. and have provided usage examples.

This story, "New JavaScript library invites coders to play with Canvas" was originally published by InfoWorld.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
amd lisa su holding ryzen
AMD's Ryzen launches March 2, outperforming Intel's Core i7 at a fraction of

With an aggressive mix of price and performance, AMD's Ryzen will charge into the high-end PC processor...

tango Google
Why Google and Apple will rule mixed reality

Sorry, Microsoft and Magic Leap. The Silicon Valley smartphone giants have one thing you haven't got.

How You Will Get Hacked Next
Nowhere to hide: 9 new hacks coming to get you

The proliferation of insecure devices in every facet of our lives will have consequences far beyond the...

Resources
20151028 verizon logo gift bags 100624636 orig
Verizon plans 5G trial service in 11 cities this year

Verizon said Wednesday it will launch pre-commercial 5G service in 11 markets around the U.S. by the...

SolarCity solar power
Bill Nye-backed startup uses particle accelerator to make solar panels 60%

Startup Rayton Solar is running a crowdfunding campaign to attract investors to its proton accelerator...

3147352
What to expect from the Trump administration on cybersecurity

Look for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to push for increased cybersecurity spending in...