33% off NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Router with High Power 5dBi External Antennas - Deal Alert

netgear n300 router
Currently discounted 33% and selling for just $19.99, the NETGEAR N300 WiFi Router with external antennas (WNR2020) offers high-performance wireless speeds of up to 300 Mbps, and for the current price is a good consideration for the internet needs in your second home, apartment, dormitory, or as a drop-in replacement of your legacy router. It also features external 5dBi antennas for improved WiFi coverage and Push 'N' Connect for easy WiFi connections. The scheduled WiFi on/off button allows for convenient power savings by scheduling times for WiFi to be turned off. It's currently rated 4 out of 5 stars from over 7,600 customers (read recent reviews here) on Amazon, where its been recently discounted 33% to a very reasonable $19.99. See the discounted N300 Wi-Fi router from Netgear on Amazon.

This story, "33% off NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Router with High Power 5dBi External Antennas - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • NETGEAR N300 Wi-Fi Router with High Power 5dBi External Antennas (WNR2020v2)

    $19.99 MSRP $29.99
