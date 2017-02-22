Apple grabs icloud.net domain to solidify links to sync and storage service

Acquires icloud.net from Asian social network, which closes at month's end

|

Senior Reporter, Computerworld |

icloud
Credit: Michael Kan
More good reads

Apple this week took administrative control of the icloud.net domain, the last notable web address it did not govern that users could have linked with its online sync and storage service.

According to WHOIS searches today, Apple acquired control of icloud.net on Tuesday.

Apple already ruled the primary top-level domains for iCloud, the cross-device, cross-OS service that stores files generated by iOS and macOS, and more importantly, synchronizes everything from Safari browser bookmarks to photographs between iPhones, iPads and Macs. Apple is on record as the owner of the domains icloud.com, icloud.org, icloud.us and icloud.eu, for example.

icloud.com was acquired by Apple in June 2011, just days before then-CEO Steve Jobs unveiled his firm's new cloud-based service. Apple purchased the domain for more than $5 million from a Swedish company, Xcerion, which had used the URL for an online file-storage service.

Today, icloud.net continued to direct visitors to a small Asia-based social network. But that will not last long: The site's homepage displayed a message that said the service would be shuttered at the end February and that all user data would be "destroyed at [sic] March 1, 2017." An earlier message from the site's owner, Tong Lei, had designated Feb. 20 as the shut-down deadline.

"We decide to close iCloud.net and stop all its services," Tong wrote on Feb. 14, omitting any mention of a transfer to Apple.

Questions left in the comments section of Tong's post that asked how many users the social network had and how much Apple paid for the domain, went unanswered.

This story, "Apple grabs icloud.net domain to solidify links to sync and storage service" was originally published by Computerworld.

Related:

Senior Reporter Gregg Keizer covers Microsoft, security issues, Apple, web browsers and general technology breaking news for Computerworld.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
amd lisa su holding ryzen
AMD's Ryzen launches March 2, outperforming Intel's Core i7 at a fraction of

With an aggressive mix of price and performance, AMD's Ryzen will charge into the high-end PC processor...

tango Google
Why Google and Apple will rule mixed reality

Sorry, Microsoft and Magic Leap. The Silicon Valley smartphone giants have one thing you haven't got.

How You Will Get Hacked Next
Nowhere to hide: 9 new hacks coming to get you

The proliferation of insecure devices in every facet of our lives will have consequences far beyond the...

Resources
sand castle on harbour island
New JavaScript library invites coders to play with Canvas

The Sandpit library uses the canvas 2D element for creative coding

20151028 verizon logo gift bags 100624636 orig
Verizon plans 5G trial service in 11 cities this year

Verizon said Wednesday it will launch pre-commercial 5G service in 11 markets around the U.S. by the...

SolarCity solar power
Bill Nye-backed startup uses particle accelerator to make solar panels 60%

Startup Rayton Solar is running a crowdfunding campaign to attract investors to its proton accelerator...