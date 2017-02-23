9 proven methods for generating sales leads

Sales and marketing experts share their tips on the best channels to use to attract new business.

|

CIO |

sales leads ts
Credit: Thinkstock
More good reads

In the digital age, businesses have more ways than ever to attract new customers. Which lead generation strategies, or channels, are the most successful? That often depends on who you are trying to reach – and what you are selling. But the following nine approaches are considered by sales and marketing experts to be the most effective.

1. Referrals

“Did you know that 82 percent of B2B decision makers start the decision-making process with a referral?” says Alex Kehaya, founder, ActionWins. “The fact is, leads that come from referrals convert faster, have low cost of acquisition and have higher customer lifetime values than any other leads. If you have a great product already, chances are that you are seeing growth via word of mouth.”

To help with referrals, get “software that allows you to track your referral program’s performance,” he suggests. “And start thinking about the best rewards to incentivize your customers to refer their friends.”

[ Related: 10 ways multichannel companies can build trust with customers ]

2. Search engine optimization (SEO)

“The best way to generate cost-effective leads is to optimize your website to rank well for target terms that prospects would use to find your business,” says Kent Lewis, founder and president, Anvil.

“Using engaging content that is created around keyword research, to pull potential customers from search engines like Google and bring them to your website or a specifically designed landing page,” is a great way to attract new customers, says David B. Cuevas, inbound marketing manager, InTouch Marketing. It “gives the user exactly what they are looking for and starts the process of building trust and loyalty.”

Then, “by adding additional resource information designed around that essential search, you can begin to draw the customer down your sales funnel and ultimately reach your goal of a call, consult or free quote,” says Cuevas.

3. Targeted online advertising

“[Another] effective way to generate high volumes of leads is via paid search and social media advertising,” says Lewis. “Automated bid platforms allow businesses of all sizes and shapes to target prospects with advertising. While Google owns a majority of market share, Facebook, LinkedIn and others are making headway,” he notes. And these platforms allow you to “target [prospects] based on demographics, psychographics, geography and more.”

To get the most bang for your online buck, “target the platform that your buyers are most likely to use on a consistent basis,” says Rachel Rapoza, marketing manager, OnForce. “For instance, if your buyers are older, Facebook and LinkedIn are good options; if your buyers are under 30 [or your product benefits from photography or video], Instagram is a good option. [Just] make sure your ads and landing pages are mobile friendly.”

4. Social listening

“With the rise of social chatter, smart businesses are winning big with real-time marketing thanks to social listening tools like BuzzSumo, Mention and Sprout Social,” says Mandy McEwen, founder and CEO, Mod Girl Marketing. “These tools give businesses the ability to see who is talking about them and what is being said, allowing them to learn about their customers and what they’re looking for.

“Social listening also provides an opportunity for businesses to engage in conversations with their audience and respond to questions and issues as they arise,” she explains. “By staying on top of the conversation, businesses are more in tune with their audience and can deliver what they’re looking for.”

[ Related: 9 big small business social media no-nos ]

5. Instagram

“Instagram can be an effective tool for generating sales leads, especially if the product or service you provide is visual in nature,” says Nicole Delorme, marketing & sales manager, Tigris Events. However, “it's important to use hashtags with specific keywords to make it easier for prospective customers to find you.”

Related:
1 2 Page 1
ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
amd lisa su holding ryzen
AMD's Ryzen launches March 2, outperforming Intel's Core i7 at a fraction of

With an aggressive mix of price and performance, AMD's Ryzen will charge into the high-end PC processor...

How You Will Get Hacked Next
Nowhere to hide: 9 new hacks coming to get you

The proliferation of insecure devices in every facet of our lives will have consequences far beyond the...

red blue tools
5 open source security tools too good to ignore

Look to these clever open source tools to keep secrets out of source code, identify malicious files,...

Resources
dl speedport hybrid
Police arrest man suspected of building million-router German botnet

Last year, someone turned a German internet service provider into a million-router botnet. German...

20140926 campus indoors 004 1
Amid cyberattacks, ISPs try to clean up the internet

If your computer’s been hacked, Dale Drew might actually know about it. His company, Level 3...

medical records healthcare medicine file document claim form doctors office hospital 000000399129
Healthcare firms plan to increase security spending

After several high-profile breaches over the past couple of years, the healthcare industry plans to...