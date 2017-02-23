Telefonica-Sigfox deal is a big win for diverse IoT networks

The Spanish international mobile carrier plans mass deployments across Europe and Latin America

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Telefonica and IoT specialist Sigfox will work together.
Credit: Stephen Lawson
More good reads

The global partnership announced Wednesday between Telefonica and IoT specialist Sigfox could ensure the latter’s long-term success while accelerating the overall growth of LPWANs (low-power, wide-area networks).

Telefonica said it will integrate Sigfox’s energy-sipping, low-data-rate radios into millions of devices used for things like smart metering and asset tracking. The Spain-based mobile carrier operates in 21 countries across Europe and Latin America, so the deal should significantly expand Sigfox’s footprint. It’s talking with customers about possible large-scale rollouts across both regions, including Spain, Germany, Colombia, Argentina, and Brazil.

Wins like this one, announced a week before the wireless industry gathers at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, are important for emerging LPWANs that come from outside the traditional cellular industry built around 2G, 3G, and LTE. While there are now many low-power network choices for companies exploring IoT, not all will survive for the decade or more that IoT deployments are expected to last, Tolaga Research analyst Phil Marshall says.

International or global reach is a key factor for the viability of these fledgling networks. In recent weeks, Nokia, Inmarsat, and others have announced platforms to tie together LPWANs in different countries.

But rather than an exclusive win for Sigfox, this partnership is part of a broader LPWAN (low-power, wide-area network) initiative by Telefonica. The carrier plans to also deploy LTE-M and NB-IoT, two emerging networks based on LTE, and even integrate Sigfox with those other LPWANs in some devices.

Telefonica expects the technologies to complement one another for security, backup, troubleshooting, and prevention of jamming. It will be able to build its own services for Sigfox networks by integrating the Sigfox cloud into its managed connectivity platform.

Other carriers also are taking multipronged approaches to low-power networks. South Korea’s SK Telecom plans to offer both LoRaWAN and LTE-M.

Just as there’s a universe of different IoT devices, there is a range of LPWANs to serve different applications. Sigfox offers some of the lowest data rates, measured in hundreds of bits per second, but promises a longer life for tiny batteries. It usually sends occasional, brief messages that don’t need to be acknowledged.

By contrast, LTE-M and NB-IoT have higher data rates and run over licensed spectrum, which can offer more protection from interference.

Related:

Stephen Lawson is a senior U.S. correspondent for the IDG News Service based in San Francisco.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
amd lisa su holding ryzen
AMD's Ryzen launches March 2, outperforming Intel's Core i7 at a fraction of

With an aggressive mix of price and performance, AMD's Ryzen will charge into the high-end PC processor...

windows 10 ui
Who needs Gmail? 5 built-in Windows 10 apps that do the job (with video)

These 5 built-in Windows apps -- Mail, Calendar, Maps, People and OneNote -- were once denounced as...

How You Will Get Hacked Next
Nowhere to hide: 9 new hacks coming to get you

The proliferation of insecure devices in every facet of our lives will have consequences far beyond the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
node.js logo public domain
Node.js 7.6.0 tackles asynchronous operations

The upgrade is experimental, so enterprises are advised to hold off on upgrading and wait for Node.js...

intel primary
How Intel’s CMO revitalized a ‘weak brand’

Intel is coming off one of the best years in its 49-year history, according to CMO Steven Fund, who...

bmw i3 autonomous
5G will help autonomous cars cruise streets safely

Years from now, your first autonomous may have a lot of help from 5G networks to cruise the streets...