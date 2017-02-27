Home Cloud Computing New products of the week 2.27.17 Email a friend To Use commas to separate multiple email addresses From Privacy Policy Thank you Your message has been sent. Sorry There was an error emailing this page. By Ryan Francis, Network World | February 27, 2017 Our roundup of intriguing new products from companies such as Intel and Solarwinds. See larger image Image courtesy Transition Networks New products of the week Our roundup of intriguing new products. Read how to submit an entry to Network World's products of the week slideshow. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy ascensio ONLYOFFICE app for ownCloud Key features - Free and open source application that allows you to edit and collaborate on documents stored on ownCloud using ONLYOFFICE online editors. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy capriza Capriza - Jaguar Release Key features: Capriza’s Jaguar release offers enterprises a new set of pre-built micro apps to rapidly simplify and mobile-enable core organizational processes for Field Services and Employee Self-Service. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy ayehu Ayehu IT Automation and Orchestration Platform Key features: Ayehu’s IT automation and orchestration platform is a force multiplier for IT and security operations, helping enterprises save time on manual and repetitive tasks, accelerate mean time to resolution, and maintain greater control over IT infrastructure. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy attunity Attunity Compose 3.0 Key features: With 10x faster ETL processing speeds and advanced DevOps capabilities, Compose 3.0 is an agile automation solution for enterprise data warehousing and analytic projects on-premises and in the cloud. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy crowdstrike CrowdStrike Falcon Key features: CrowdStrike introduces enhanced endpoint machine learning capabilities and advanced endpoint protection modules in the cloud for protection against malware and malware-free attacks. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy focalpoint Focal Point ForceID Audit Key features: ForceID objectively measures organization’s current IAM process and procedures against best practices, which enables organizations to obtain the actionable results needed to improve their processes efficiency and effectiveness. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy diamanti Diamanti D10 Key features: The first appliance built for containerized applications that combines the ease of hyper-converged infrastructure with the unparalleled performance and efficiency of bare-metal containers (10X I/O performance with 90% hardware utilization). More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy eset ESET Threat Intelligence (ETI) Key features: ESET Threat Intelligence predicts and proactively notifies customers of real-time threats targeting their businesses and enables them to better manage IT security risks and mitigate emerging cyberthreats. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy IGEL IGEL Cloud Gateway Key features: The IGEL Cloud Gateway is a secure software solution that supports anytime, anywhere management of IGEL OS-powered endpoint devices via a standard internet connection. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy intel Intel LTE IoT Quick Deployment (Intel LIQD) Program Key features: The Intel LIQD Program is for LTE network operators and OEMs to rapidly deploy IoT platform services. Sonim XPi, the first Intel LIQD product, is a rugged LTE IoT sensor device. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy ncomputing RX300 Key features: Providing high-performance IT admins features such as central management and vCAST HD streaming. Dual-screen capable with the second display for added productivity real estate. IT admins can easily install software to all devices from their server PC and increased security due to provisioned work profiles. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy netop Netop Remote Control 12.6 Key features: Netop Remote Control 12.6 includes multi-factor authentication for web-based remote access sessions, it is designed for retail, financial and other customers who put a premium on network security and PCI-compliance. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy nohold NoHold SICURA QuickStart Pro Key Features: A platform that uses Natural Language Processing and AI to create an intelligent chat bot/virtual assistant out of any document in G Suite's Documents section or Microsoft word. It uses NLP and the inference engine to answer questions and simulate dialog. Pro adds the ability to add customized UIs, encrypted URLs, multiple bots per account and administrative controls. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy popin POPin 3.2.5 Key features - POPin 3.2.5 integrates with Slack and offers a comprehensive list of predetermined "recipes" that give business leaders a framework to solicit team feedback on a number of common use cases. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy seclore Seclore Enterprise Rights Management Key features: New features added to Seclore Enterprise Rights Management include native document editing for Mac, password free file access and support for Google authentication. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy qualys Qualys App for IBM’s QRadar Security Intelligence Platform Key features: Qualys QRadar app allows users to import IT assets and vulnerability data from the Qualys Cloud Platform into QRadar to build real-time vulnerability data and visualizations into a single dashboard. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy percona Percona Monitoring and Management 1.1 Key features: Percona Monitoring and Management 1.1 provides visibility into the database environment. Features include support for MongoDB and Percona Server for MongoDB and graphical dashboard information for WiredTiger, MongoRocks and Percona Memory Engine. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy solarwinds SolarWinds PerfStack Dashboard Key features: A highly customizable yet simple-to-build dashboard enabling drag and drop correlation of real-time and historical metrics from SolarWinds Orion platform-based products into a single pane to improve troubleshooting performance problems. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy transition SMxxTAT2SA: Smart Managed PoE+ Switches with Built-in Device Management System Key features: The 8, 16 and 24-port switches with built-in Device Management System enable security integrators to implement/upgrade networks and remotely manage IP-based powered devices while reducing downtime and simplifying management. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy tufin Tufin Orchestration Suite R16-4 Key features: Tufin Orchestration Suite R16-4 strengthens network security posture by decommissioning unnecessary rules and ensures continuous compliance by centrally defining and enforcing a tag policy for cloud platforms. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy wti 40-Port Dual GigE Console Server for DC Key features: Out-of-Band console port access for up to 40 network devices in DC powered equipment racks. Features dual Gigabit Ethernet Ports, internal V.92 analog modem, plus event monitoring and alarm capabilities. More info. 