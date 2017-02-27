The top 8 new open source projects

Open Source Rookies of the Year

For nine years, the Black Duck Open Source Rookies of the Year awards have recognized the most innovative and influential open source projects launched during the previous year. This recognition is a tribute to the success and momentum of these projects, as well as an affirmation of their prospects moving forward.

The mix of up-and-coming open source projects changes all the time, but Rookies of the Year always provides an important snapshot of industry trends. After all, for the past decade, open source has becomes the cauldron in which developers of all stripes cook up new technology. We chose eight winners this year; visit Black Duck to see a selection of our honorable mentions as well.

The past year saw a surge of activity in several areas. One of the most interesting was in blockchain technologies, which continue to stake out their positions in the immutable data ecosystem, going beyond cryptocurrency exchange. Machine learning -- including deep learning and neural networks – also came up big, as intelligence is added to everything from financial services to design and manufacturing.

Big data, software-defined networking (SDN), container management, and security were also hot areas. Congratulations to the winners! We hope this selection offers insight into the direction of technology development across the industry.

[ Docker, Amazon, TensorFlow, Windows 10, and more: See InfoWorld's 2017 Technology of the Year Award winners. | Cut to the key news in technology trends and IT breakthroughs with the InfoWorld Daily newsletter, our summary of the top tech happenings. ]