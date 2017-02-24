Google shuts Spaces, the content-sharing app you probably never heard of

Users will need to navigate their content out of the app by April 17.

Last year Google announced a new app called Spaces with a simple goal: simplify the way we share things with people online. Sort of like a virtual room where you could connect with people to engage in specific topic of conversation, the experimental service was one of many in Google’s catalogue that failed to gain many users.

To the surprise of no one, Google has now announced it will be shuttering Spaces. In a post on Google+, product manager John Kilcine broke the news, saying that while Google has “learned a lot about how people come together to share ideas and content around any topic,” Spaces will be moving into read-only mode in the coming weeks before shutting down its iOS and Android apps completely on April 17.

“As we focus our efforts, we've decided to take what we learned with Spaces, and apply it to our existing products,” Kilcine wrote. “Unfortunately, this means that we’ll be saying goodbye to supporting Spaces. We want to thank all of the Spaces users who tried out the app and shared their feedback. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Spaces invader: While it’s unclear what Google will be doing with the knowledge it has gained from its Spaces experiment, it’s possible the concept could make its way into other Google services. It’s particularly interesting that this news comes on the same day that Google has outlined a new messaging strategy for Android, where Spaces’ sharing features would make the most sense.

This story, "Google shuts Spaces, the content-sharing app you probably never heard of" was originally published by Greenbot.

