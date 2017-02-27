Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

50% Discount On Doom PC - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

doom game
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

Developed by id Software, the studio that pioneered the first-person shooter genre and created multiplayer Deathmatch, DOOM returns as a brutally fun and challenging modern-day shooter experience. Relentless demons, impossibly destructive guns, and fast, fluid movement provide the foundation for intense, first-person combat – whether you’re obliterating demon hordes through the depths of Hell in the single-player campaign, or competing against your friends in numerous multiplayer modes. Expand your gameplay experience using DOOM SnapMap game editor to easily create, play, and share your content with the world. At the moment its typical price has been slashed 50% on Amazon down to just $19.99. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "50% Discount On Doom PC - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
amd lisa su holding ryzen
AMD's Ryzen launches March 2, outperforming Intel's Core i7 at a fraction of

With an aggressive mix of price and performance, AMD's Ryzen will charge into the high-end PC processor...

SolarCity solar power
Bill Nye-backed startup uses particle accelerator to make solar panels 60%

Startup Rayton Solar is running a crowdfunding campaign to attract investors to its proton accelerator...

turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

Resources
cook mcdermott apple sap mobile
SAP sets March 30 as launch date for its Cloud Platform SDK for iOS

Almost a year after SAP teamed with Apple to develop business applications for smartphones and tablets,...

smart cities
Smart cities at the center of Mobile World Congress

The city of San Diego has a project to equip 3,200 streetlights with LED lighting and sensors, expected...

20170227 nokia demo of massive mimo antenna
Nokia, Sprint show a massive MIMO antenna to boost cell service

A cellular base station with 128 antennas may soon help some mobile operators serve many more...