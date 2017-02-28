See the Xperia XZ Premium's insane 960fps slo motion video mode in action

Proud of your phone's 240fps slow motion mode? The Xperia XZ Premium makes it look like a toy.

Sony's 960fps Super Slo-Mo in Action
Think your phone does slow-motion video? Think again. The camera in Sony's upcoming Android phone is incredible.
Sony’s going big with the Xperia XZ Premium. Launching globally in “late spring” at an unspecified price (hint: it’ll be expensive), it packs the high-end upcoming Snapdragon 835 processor, a crazy 4K display with HDR, hi-res audio, and water resistance.

But the most interesting feature? That has to be the new Sony Exmor RS imaging sensor for the camera. Sony’s most advanced phone sensor yet, it packs 19 megapixels into a 1/2.3-inch sensor. That’s become the standard size for phones with big image sensors. But what makes the Exmor RS special is that it incorporates stacked DRAM right into the sensor itself. This lets the chip buffer up data at an insanely high rate, making it by far the fastest camera on any smartphone.

What does that mean in practice? Sure, you get quicker shutter speeds for fast-action photography. But most impressive is the new super slo-mo video mode. This phone can shoot 720p video at a crazy 960 frames per second. Played back at 30fps, that’s a factor of 32x. The iPhone and best Android phones out today max out at 240 fps. So take the really cool slo-mo of those, and make it four times slower

This story, "See the Xperia XZ Premium's insane 960fps slo motion video mode in action" was originally published by Greenbot.

