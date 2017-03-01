Mingis on Tech: The skinny on self-driving cars, wireless iPhone charging and Wi-Fi lights

Who's to blame when an autonomous vehicle has an accident? The answer to that question will determine how much self-driving your next car actually does.

Mingis on Tech: Self-driving cars, wireless charging -- and Wi-Fi lightbulbs?
Here's why the self-driving car of your dreams is a mirage, at least for the foreseeable future. But an iPhone that charges wirelessly? That might actually happen this year.
Here's a riddle: It's 2022 and you're in your new self-driving car, tooling down the highway, hands off the wheel. Suddenly -- BOOM! -- your car swerves to avoid an accident and plows right into the pickup beside you.

Who's to blame for the accident? You? The automaker? The software developer who wrote the code for your autonomous coupe? No one?

That conundrum is the kind of legal morass autonomous driving tech is headed for unless the legalities around its use are settled, explains Computerworld senior reporter Lucas Mearian.

Back here in 2017, Mearian joins Executive News Editor Ken Mingis and Network World's Keith Shaw for this week's episode, which tackles self-driving cars, the prospect of wireless charging in Apple's next iPhone and a very real Wi-Fi enabled lightbulb. (Shaw's review of the de.Light will be posted soon -- we get a sneak peek now of what it looks like and how it's supposed to work.)

More ephemeral is the recent talk that Apple may finally add wireless charging to the next iPhone, due out this fall. The main question is still just what kind of charging Apple might roll out: Something like the system it already uses for the Apple Watch -- or a new proprietary technology? Mearian has detailed thoughts on what Apple is likely to do.

For an audio podcast only, click play (or catch up on all episodes) below. Or you can now find us on iTunes, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

This story, "Mingis on Tech: The skinny on self-driving cars, wireless iPhone charging and Wi-Fi lights" was originally published by Computerworld.

