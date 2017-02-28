Huawei's new smartwatch doesn't need a phone

One of the models supports 4G connectivity

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

World Tech Update
Huawei's new smartwatch doesn't need a phone   (1:09)
More for you to like:
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Sights of IFA 2015 Sights of IFA 2015 (2:00)
Hands on with Ricoh's new Theta S 360° camera Hands on with Ricoh's new Theta S... (2:06)
Intel's charging without wires is coming soon to PCs Intel's charging without wires is... (1:33)
The company's high-end Watch 2 model comes with 4G connectivity allowing users to leave their phone at home.
Huawei's new smartwatch doesn't need a phone (1:09)
More good reads

The days of having your smartwatch tethered to your phone may be coming to an end.

At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Huawei showed off its Watch 2 smartwatches. One of the models comes with 4G connectivity and allows users to take calls and use some apps without having to be connected to their phones.  

The smartwatch comes in three models: the Watch 2, the Watch 2 4G, and the Watch Classic, which has a less rugged feel. Out of these, only the Watch 4G will let you roam the streets freely without a phone. 

Huawei Watch 2 Magdalena Petrova

The Huawei Watch 2 4G model on display at the company's stand during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 27, 2017.

All three models are packed with fitness tracking, a heart rate monitor, GPS, and NFC for Android Pay. The watches will start at a price of €329 (about US$350) and be available in March to consumers in Spain, France, Portugal, Italy, Germany, and China.

Sales to the US, UK, Thailand, Japan, and a number of other countries will begin in April. 

 
Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
galaxys7edge 5
Samsung Galaxy S8 rumor roundup: Here's everything we know so far

From a new digital assistant to a beefed-up camera, Samsung is angling for a major comeback in the new...

turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

businesswoman speaking during a meeting
Note to self: Stop taking notes!

Artificial intelligence makes scribbling or typing notes and reminders obsolete. Talk and the notes...

Resources
leman micro devices sensor
Relax: This phone measures your blood pressure

This Swiss electronics company is on a mission: to stop millions of people dying of ignorance each year.

fema tornado destruction disaster emergency
Brendan Eich: Tech giants could botch WebAssembly

The JavaScript founder is concerned that companies behind the effort might let competitive concerns...

Computerworld - Premier 100 Technology Leaders 2017 - Cover story [3x2 carousel teaser]
Meet the 2017 Premier 100 Honorees

This year’s awards honor 100 women and men who deliver game-changing innovation by creating new...