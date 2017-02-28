Meizu announces battery breakthrough: A full charge in just 20 minutes

Super mCharge 4.0 will fully charge an empty 3,000mAh battery in about the time it takes to have breakfast.

|

Staff Writer, Greenbot |

meizu mcharge1
Credit: Meizu
More good reads

Chinese phone maker Meizu might be better known in the U.S. for its patent fights with Apple than the Android phones it makes, but the company is slowly building a name for itself. And while it didn’t unveil a new phone at Mobile World Congress this year, it did bring something far more interesting: a charging breakthrough.

Like other Android handsets, Meizu’s phones have featured its proprietary mCharge system for years. The most recent version promised to fill up about a quarter of the battery in just 10 minutes, but version 4.0 blows away those estimates (and our expectations). According to Meizu, the 11V/5A charging connector “boasts a maximum power of 55W for an accelerated full charge time of just 20 minutes,” making it the fastest system around.

meizu mcharge2 Meizu

Meizu's new charging technology will fill up your phone in less time than it takes to watch an episode of Silicon Valley.

In a press release, Meizu says it has put the technology through the paces and it’s guaranteed to keep the battery safe and cool:

“Super mCharge adopts the Charge Pump Principle, applying only two groups of conversion circuits to directly output half of the voltage. This increases charging efficiency by 9 percent to 98 percent, and ensures stable performance during charging. With Super mCharge, battery temperature tops at 102.2 degrees during charging, resulting in a safer and more reliable charging solution.”

You’re probably thinking, “That’s great, but my battery will only last a few months." Meizu promises Super mCharge isn’t a cell killer. The company’s tests show that a 3000mAh ATL battery retained more than 80 percent of its capacity after some 800 charge and discharge cycles, giving it a service life of more than two years. Additionally, Meizu says Super mCharge can withstand more than four times the current of an ordinary battery. Like other iterations of mCharge, it will require a proprietary cable and charger to reach top charging speeds

While it has been rumored that U.S. Mobile would begin selling Meizu phones in the States, the company didn’t announce any such partnership at MWC.

Speed demon: It’s not entirely clear when Super mCharge will make its way into the first Meizu phone, but it’s hard not to marvel at the technology. It was just a few years ago when we were sitting by an outlet for hours while our phones slowly filled up with juice, but a flurry of quick-charging advancements have dramatically cut down our wait times. And with this newest breakthrough, it might not be long before the size of the battery in our phones isn't even a concern—as long as we can find a a few minutes to plug in sometime during the day.

This story, "Meizu announces battery breakthrough: A full charge in just 20 minutes" was originally published by Greenbot.

Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
galaxy book 2 in 1
First impressions of Samsung's Galaxy Book with Windows 10

Samsung’s latest hybrid tablet device promises better performance and design than last year's Galaxy...

businesswoman speaking during a meeting
Note to self: Stop taking notes!

Artificial intelligence makes scribbling or typing notes and reminders obsolete. Talk and the notes...

New Fab2 at Toshiba Yokkaichi Operations
Toshiba reveals new 3D flash chip that can store 1TB

Toshiba has begun shipping samples of its third-generation 3D NAND memory product, a chip with 64...

Resources
folding keyboard
38% off iClever Ultra Portable Tri-folding Bluetooth Keyboard With Touchpad -

Work more efficiently while on the go. Compact, versatile, and light, it folds on two innovative hinges...

pizerow
The $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W brings Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to the minuscule

The $5 Raspberry Pi Zero is now available for $10, with the added bonus of a wireless chip.

hand with thumb up and down public domain
A tale of two user experiences

The perception of software quality will be forged in the first 90 seconds. Don’t let your users...