Snap away

The smartphone has brought photography to the mainstream. You don’t need to haul around a clunky DSLR or pack up three different lenses to get great photos.

However, the principles behind good photography havent changed much since the days of silver halide film. As good as smartphone camers and editing software are getting, you still need to pay attention to the key elements of good photography if you want a quality picture.

My journey can help. I knew zilch about taking good photos until I became addicted to mobile technology. Coming away from a trip or a night out with great pictures thanks to my Pixel (one of many good phones out there) has fueled my desire to learn more. If you’re a total newbie like I was, or even a fairly experienced amateur, the following photos and advice should give you some inspiration and new ideas.