AWS failure hits web sites and apps

Cloud hosting company says it’s working to fix East Coast-based problem

|

Senior Writer, Computerworld |

buyers remorse cloud computing
Credit: Thinkstock
More good reads

Amazon Web Services, a major cloud hosting service, is having a system failure that has been affecting web sites and apps.

AWS reported on its Service Health Dashboard at 2:35 p.m. ET that its engineers are working on the problem that has affected websites including Netflix, Reddit and Adobe. Those sites seem to be up and running now.

The Associated Press reported that its own photos, webfeeds and other online services have been affected.

AWS tweeted that the performance of its Service Health Dashboard was affected but is working again.

At approximately 3 p.m. ET, Mashable tweeted that it was also struggling because of the AWS failure.

"We can't publish our story about AWS being down because, well, AWS is down," the news outlet tweeted.

For AWS' part, "We continue to experience high error rates with S3 in US-EAST-1, which is impacting various AWS services," the company noted on its dashboard. "We are working hard at repairing S3, believe we understand root cause, and are working on implementing what we believe will remediate the issue."

Amazon S3, or Simple Storage Service, offers storage through web service interfaces.

US-EAST-1 refers to a region of data centers in northern Virginia.

Of course, while some companies are dealing with the outage, some people are having a laugh about it on Twitter.

"Due to the #AWS outage and its impact to Snapchat & other popular apps, millions of millennials just looked up for the first time in years," tweeted @psghosh.

And @Woot tweeted, "THINGS THAT RUN ON #AWS

- the entire internet

- sharks

- the weather

- happiness

- the sun

- the oscars' best picture results."

This story, "AWS failure hits web sites and apps" was originally published by Computerworld.

Related:

Senior Writer Sharon Gaudin covers the Internet, social media, cloud computing and emerging technologies for Computerworld.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
pizerow
The $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W brings Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to the minuscule

The $5 Raspberry Pi Zero is now available for $10, with the added bonus of a wireless chip.

turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

businesswoman speaking during a meeting
Note to self: Stop taking notes!

Artificial intelligence makes scribbling or typing notes and reminders obsolete. Talk and the notes...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
11341223006 26eab779ec o
New FCC chairman: Net neutrality rules were a 'mistake'

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission's net neutrality rules passed two years ago were a "mistake"...

Acer Switch 12 S
Mobile devices get a new spec to ensure quality 4K HDR video

The group that set standards for 4K on high-definition TVs has now set up specifications for 4K and HDR...

robot versus human
Boston Dynamics takes big jump with two-legged Handle robot

Robotics company Boston Dynamics has built a two-legged, wheeled robot that can roll down a flight of...