HTC’s Netflix-esque VR subscription costs $6.99 per month

Everyone gets a free trial, and it’ll be available in a ‘couple weeks’

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

viveportcom subscriptions 5e forweb
Credit: HTC
More good reads

HTC is giving users of its Vive virtual reality headset access to a Netflix-like subscription service. Everyone who currently owns a Vive will get a free trial for a month, and the service will cost US $6.99 a month thereafter.

For that price, users will be able to pick out five virtual reality apps at the start of each month, including games and other interactive experiences. The service will be available in a "couple weeks," Rickard Steiber, the company’s senior vice president for virtual reality said during an interview at the Game Developers Conference Monday.

One benefit to consumers is that the subscription will give users an affordable way to try out titles every month, without requiring them to commit to a full retail purchase. The company had 14,000 people say they were interested in such a subscription after HTC announced it at the Consumer Electronics Show last month, Steiber said.

Once it's available, users will have to opt in for their free trial.

Developers also have to opt into the Viveport Subscription service, which will give them roughly $0.84 for each subscriber who picks one of their titles.

The subscription could stand to be a windfall for popular experiences and a boon to consumers who want to try new things in VR without paying full price. Developers also get an opportunity to stand out from the crowd of 1,300 games and other apps available for the Vive by making their titles available through the new service.

Developers could also choose to bring their app to the subscription service for a brief time to give users a taste of what it does, before pulling it to encourage them to buy the full retail version. Developers have to notify HTC 60 days before they want to remove the game, and users will have it removed from their library after that.

The subscription will be available to consumers worldwide. A survey collecting sign-ups for interested users offers a drop-down that supports 32 countries, including the U.S., U.K., China, Japan, Czech Republic, New Zealand, Denmark, Germany, and France. Countries may have different titles available, based on licensing restrictions and developers' choices.

The news came as the company announced pricing for the Vive Tracker hardware, which allows developers to track physical objects in virtual reality by attaching a special gizmo. One tracker costs $99, and they'll be available for developers to purchase on March 27.

Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
pizerow
The $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W brings Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to the minuscule

The $5 Raspberry Pi Zero is now available for $10, with the added bonus of a wireless chip.

turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

businesswoman speaking during a meeting
Note to self: Stop taking notes!

Artificial intelligence makes scribbling or typing notes and reminders obsolete. Talk and the notes...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Intel chip
Intel will change its approach to PC chip upgrades

Intel is changing its view on how it upgrades chips.

galaxys7 1
Samsung ups the rich messaging ante with RCS support on all Marshmallow and

Samsung announces it will bring support for rich messaging to all Android 6.0 and later Galaxy phones,...

sony xperia xz premium
See the Xperia XZ Premium's insane 960fps slo motion video mode in action

Proud of your phone's 240fps slow motion mode? The Xperia XZ Premium makes it look like a toy.