Android device updates: Nougat is coming to the Moto G4, G4 Plus

The Asus Zenfone 3 Deluxe is also getting Android 7.0, while Huawei is offering a Nougat beta test for the Honor 6X.

A fresh delivery of Android Nougat is coming to another batch of phones. Motorola’s G4, G4 Plus and the ZenFone 3 Deluxe are on tap to get Google’s latest mobile treats.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Honor 6X just launched a beta for those eager to make the leap to Nougat.

Motorola

Moto G4, G4 Plus: We found this to be a solid pair of budget phones in our review. With Nougat, which Motorola says is on the way now, they should be an even more compelling options. Along with all the standard Nougat improvements, there’s a new Moto action that allows you to swipe to shrink the contents of your screen.

Asus

ZenFone 3 Deluxe: Another helping of Nougat is coming to this camera- and battery-friendly device.  Asus says to check for an update manually if the Nougat build hasn’t hit your phone just yet.

Huawei

Honor 6X:  If you’re eager for Nougat and willing to put up with a few bugs, then you’ll want to jump on the company’s beta release.

Nougat is baked in with the latest version of the company’s custom software. So send over the email right away, because often there’s a limit to how many beta testers are accepted.

Derek Walter is a freelance technology writer based in Northern California. He is the author of Learning MIT App Inventor, a hands-on guide to building your own Android apps.

