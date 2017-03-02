Classic smartphone brands get a spring in their step at MWC (+video)

Huawei, now the third-largest smartphone vendor, started with low-cost phones and now offers the premium P10

|

Senior Editor, Computerworld |

Mobile
MWC 2017: Top phones get a new lease on life   (4:22)
More for you to like:
Smart Cities: Montreal Smart Cities: Montreal (14:56)
Smart Cities: New York Smart Cities: New York (8:55)
Preview: Computerworld's smart cities video tour, coming soon! Preview: Computerworld's smart...
HP sets sights on business users with Elite x3 smartphone HP sets sights on business users... (1:29)
AT&T's vision for smart cities AT&T's vision for smart cities (4:22)
Hands on with the new iPhone 6S Plus Hands on with the new iPhone 6S...
Venerable smartphone brands Motorola, Nokia and BlackBerry got new life at Mobile World Congress 2017, largely due to the influence of Chinese and Finnish manufacturers that licensed the names.
MWC 2017: Top phones get a new lease on life (4:22)
More good reads

BARCELONA -- Venerable smartphone brands Motorola, Nokia and BlackBerry got new life at Mobile World Congress 2017, but that was primarily due to the influence of Chinese and Finnish manufacturers that have licensed the names.

One new Android smartphone, the BlackBerry KEYone, was launched by TCL Communication, based in Huizhou, China. The phone has both a touchscreen and a physical keyboard, with 52 keys that can be used as shortcuts to find apps and functions. It goes on sale in April for $549.

HMD Global of Espoo, Finland, launched three budget Android phones under the Nokia brand — the Nokia 3, 5 and 6, starting at $147 with screens ranging from 5 inches to 5.5 inches in size. A 2000 classic handset was revised — the Nokia 3310 — but with a slimmer size and a color screen.

Chinese vendor Lenovo announced the Moto G5 and G5 Plus with prices starting at $178. Only the G5 Plus will be sold in the U.S. It will be available on Motorola’s website for $229 for the 16GB version.

The business model for the Lenovo- and HMD-throwback branded phones seems to be to gain market share with low-cost devices, much as Huawei of Shenzhen, China, has done for years, said Kevin Burden, an analyst at 451 Research. Huawei pursued a model of introducing low cost phones for years, and has now grown to become the third-largest phone maker in the world. In the U.S. however, the company is in 10th place, according to market research firm IDC.

In addition to its low-cost approach, Huawei in January announced the Mate 9 smartphone at a pricey $600; and at MWC launched the P10 and P10 Plus featuring Leica camera optics. The P10 starts at €650 ($687) with 64GB of storage. Neither will be sold in the U.S., but could be purchased unlocked. They have radio bands that work with some U.S. carriers.

Burden said it will be difficult for Huawei to be a challenger to Apple and Samsung in the U.S. smartphone market any time soon. However, he said Huawei could reach the top market share globally in a few years, given its aggressive marketing, design and manufacturing approach.

This story, "Classic smartphone brands get a spring in their step at MWC (+video)" was originally published by Computerworld.

Related:

Senior Editor Matt Hamblen covers mobile and wireless, smartphones and other handhelds, and wireless networking for Computerworld.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
pizerow
The $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W brings Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to the minuscule

The $5 Raspberry Pi Zero is now available for $10, with the added bonus of a wireless chip.

Google Chrome, photo by Isaac Bowen [ HOLD - CW August 2016 ]
13 reasons not to use Chrome

Chrome may be the world’s most popular browser, but it isn’t necessarily the best one

BlackBerry KeyOne smartphone merc_11_onwhite
Back to the future: BlackBerry KEYone launches with physical keyboard

Under a licensing deal with BlackBerry, TCL Communication of China announced another physical keyboard...

Resources
aws logo stock reinvent
AWS says a typo caused the massive S3 failure this week

Everyone makes mistakes. But working at Amazon Web Services means an incorrectly entered input can lead...

aws logo stock reinvent
AWS blames a typo for Tuesday’s outage

An authorized S3 team member entered a command incorrectly and a larger set of servers was removed from...

p1200475
Slack bug paved the way for a hack that can steal user access

One bug in Slack, the popular work chat application, was enough for a security researcher to design a...