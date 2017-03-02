These IoT devices shown at MWC mean business

Tighter maintenance for screwdrivers

Ericsson demonstrated a connected screwdriver it started using this year in its factory in Nanjing, China. It was looking for a more effective way to handle calibration of the electric screwdrivers, which has to be done periodically so screws aren't too loose or tight. Ericsson added an NB-IoT low-power communication module to each electric screwdriver to monitor how many screws it has put in. This one has done 47 since it was last calibrated. The data lets calibration crews know which devices to work on, rather than handling them all on a regular schedule.