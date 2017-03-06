Home Cloud Computing New products of the week 3.6.17 Email a friend To Use commas to separate multiple email addresses From Privacy Policy Thank you Your message has been sent. Sorry There was an error emailing this page. By Ryan Francis, Network World | March 6, 2017 Our roundup of intriguing new products from companies such as Sophos and GitHub. See larger image Image courtesy Certa New products of the week Our roundup of intriguing new products. Read how to submit an entry to Network World's products of the week slideshow. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy a10 A10 Networks Thunder CFW, with integrated Gi/SGi firewall capabilities Key features: Addresses security concerns of service providers on the industry's transition to 5G, broad-scale deployment of network functions virtualization, software-defined networking technologies and the proliferation of IoT connected devices. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy scality Scality HALO Cloud Monitor Pricing: Standard edition - free to all supported customers. Premium edition - included in Scality Dedicated Care Services (premium managed service for customers $100,000 annual fee)Key features: Scality HALO Cloud Monitor is a turnkey 24/7 monitoring solution for Scality’s RING object storage platform and S3-focused products. HALO provides customers continuous uptime for their managed private cloud storage environments and delivers transformative analytics to help streamline business operations. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy adar Nerdio BDR, Nerdio VDI-Powered ITaaS Platform with Disaster Recovery Key features: Nerdio’s VDI-powered Backup and Disaster-Recovery (BDR) platform delivers new Disaster Recovery hourly backups and automatically replicates the data at a secondary, out-of-state facility. The DR failover tests, in just three clicks, empower organizations to fully test disaster recovery plans and ensure availability in the event of a critical incident. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy act-on Act-On Marketing Automation Pricing: Act-On is offered in a Professional Edition which starts at $600/mo. for 1,000 Active Contacts and in Enterprise Edition which starts at $2,000/mo. for 10,000 Active Contacts.Key features: With new machine learning capabilities, Act-On recognizes individual behaviors, preferences, and interests, and adapts the message, timing, and delivery channel - building Adaptive Journeys for more personalized customer engagements at scale. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy couchbase Couchbase Mobile 1.4 Key features: The latest Couchbase Mobile 1.4 includes updates that allow limitless scale for mobile and IoT applications using the new Sync Gateway Accelerator to support millions of users and devices. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy datrium Datrium Blanket Encryption Key features: Datrium Blanket Encryption is software that combines always-on deduplication and compression technology with high-speed, end-to-end encryption in use at the host, in flight across the network and at rest on persistent storage. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy fidelis Fidelis Cloud Key features: Unique capabilities include: Attack detection at all stages of an intrusion; Automated alert enrichment; Focus on threats, not just vulnerabilities; Detection in the Past and Present; Network and Endpoint Integration. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy cterra CTERA Cloud Storage Gateways Key features: CTERA has added zero-minute disaster recovery functionality to its cloud storage gateways to enable secure, instantaneous recovery for offices and remote locations to ensure uninterrupted office operations and user productivity. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy fortscale Presidio Key features: Presidio is the industry’s first embedded user and entity behavior analytics engine (UEBA) that natively expands capabilities of existing security solutions. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy four v GreySpark Central Key features: This enhancement to GreySpark enables Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) and customers with subsidiaries to centrally manage deployments and view risk and performance indicators within and across organizations. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy gsx GSX 365 Insights for SharePoint & Yammer Key features: GSX 365 Insights is designed for community managers using Yammer for both internal and external communications, and works with SharePoint online and on-premise. It provides insights on the Microsoft networks. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy github GitHub for Business (hosted on GitHub.com) Key features: GitHub’s new Business offering brings SAML single sign-on, automated provisioning and deprovisioning, 24/5 support, and guaranteed uptime to GitHub.com, enabling teams to scale and work more efficiently. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy globalsign GlobalSign Auto Enrollment Gateway (AEG) Key features: AEG is a fully automated, managed PKI solution. With new ACME and SCEP protocol support, mixed environments with Linux Servers, Apple OSX clients, and mobile/network endpoints can automatically enroll/manage certificates. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy harmonie harmon.ie Collage Key features: harmon.ie Collage is the first topic computing solution, that fully unifies disconnected information from multiple cloud services – all within Outlook.Collage removes the need for workers to open multiple applications and email chains by organizing them by topic. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy ibwave iBwave Wi-Fi Suite Key features: The cloud-connected iBwave Wi-Fi Suite provides a way for Wi-Fi network designers to survey, plan , design and maintain Wi-Fi networks simpler and faster than ever before. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy incorta Incorta Key features: Incorta’s enterprise analytics platform aggregates complex business data in real-time, bypassing the need for a traditional data warehouse. Leveraging the industry’s first Direct Data Mapping Engine, Incorta provides unprecedented query performance and eliminates costly join operations all together. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy jnbridge JNBridgePro 8.1 Key features: JNBridgePro enables developers to connect anything Java with anything .NET, reducing upfront development costs and preserving existing investments. It provides fast, rich integration with full access to the other side. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy lookingglass ScoutPrime Key features: LookingGlass’ ScoutPrime is the first Threat Intelligence Platform to implement the STIX 2.0 standard so that users can share collected threat data and receive new information from outside partners. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy netiq NetIQ Identity Governance 2.5 Key features: The latest version of NetIQ Identity Governance helps managers navigate complex regulatory environments with peer and usage context, risk based certifications, and efficient data collection. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy nimble Nimble Cloud Volumes Key features: Nimble Cloud Volumes mark the first enterprise-grade multicloud storage service for AWS and Microsoft Azure, delivering availability and data services not previously available in block storage for the cloud. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy mender Mender.io OTA 1.0 Key Features: Mender is an open source tool for updating embedded devices safely and reliably. It offers rootfs rollback, signing and verification of binaries over secure connection via API or GUI. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy proofpoint Proofpoint Digital Risk Defense Key features: Proofpoint Fraud Protection helps you detect and remediate brand fraud on the four most important external engagement channels: web, email, social, and mobile. Stop fraudsters from imitating your brand. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy sophos Sophos Mobile 7 Key features: This new version extends containerization support for Android Enterprise, enables IT administrators to manage IoT devices, strengthens security features and is available through the Sophos Central cloud-based management platform. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy vipre VIPRE Advanced Security Key features - VIPRE Advanced Security uses advanced machine learning, heuristic techniques, one of the largest threat intelligence clouds and real-time behavior monitoring to protect SMBs from today’s most sophisticated and evasive malware threats. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy webscale Webscale Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) Key features: Webscale’s Cloud WAF is the first to integrate application awareness and critical e-commerce platforms by building out protection for data traffic at the browser level and complete backend application infrastructure. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy thales Thales nShield HSM Customer Supplied Encryption Keys (CSEK) support for Google Cloud Platform Key features: Google Cloud Platform customers can generate, protect and securely export encryption keys to the cloud using on-premises, FIPS-certified nShield HSM; nShield generates keys based on nShield’s high-entropy random number generator. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy west InterCall Reservationless-Plus with Dolby Voice Key Features: InterCall Reservationless-Plus with Dolby Voice delivers exceptional voice clarity and detail while suppressing distracting noise. Spatial voice separation makes it easier to identify who is speaking, presenting each person’s voice from a distinct virtual location. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy wti Economical 240 VAC Switched PDU Key features: A low-cost solution for remote, OOB power reboot control in 240V AC environments. Includes 16 switched IEC C13 outlets, dual IEC C20 inlets, plus event monitoring, logging and alarm functions. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy whiteops FraudSensor Key features: FraudSensor quantifies mobile in-app invalid traffic, while identifying and preventing delivery to it in the future – all without an SDK, preventing cumbersome implementations. More info. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy nehemiah AtomicEye RQ Key features: AtomicEye RQ replicates an environment and attacks it with an array of real exploits. The resulting analysis provides quantifiable, real-time visibility into a company’s security posture plus actionable improvement plans. More info. 