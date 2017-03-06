New products of the week 3.6.17

Act-On Marketing Automation

Pricing: Act-On is offered in a Professional Edition which starts at $600/mo. for 1,000 Active Contacts and in Enterprise Edition which starts at $2,000/mo. for 10,000 Active Contacts.

Key features: With new machine learning capabilities, Act-On recognizes individual behaviors, preferences, and interests, and adapts the message, timing, and delivery channel - building Adaptive Journeys for more personalized customer engagements at scale. More info.