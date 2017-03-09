Desktop 3D printers: The latest and the greatest

The high-end Ultimaker 3 is not one of those low-cost, simple 3D printers that you'd consider buying for your kids. This one is for the pros. "At virtually any 3D printer conference," says Mearian, "Ultimaker machines can be found on the exhibit floor being used by third-party service providers to demo their printable wares."
Outstanding features:
The Ultimaker 3 comes with two extruder heads; you can either use two filament colors or use one for build material and the other for support material. It handles a wide range of materials as well.
The printer provides "outstanding print resolution, anywhere from 20 to 200 microns," says Mearian. It lets you remotely monitor your print jobs via an onboard Wi-Fi camera, and you can print from a USB drive.
It comes with a heated glass build plate that offers proper adhesion and easy detachment, so you won't break your models trying to remove them from the printer.
Eiffel Tower test results:
"The two best words to describe the Ultimaker 3's printing," says Mearian, "are methodical and meticulous."
The build, he says, was "the best Eiffel Tower model I've ever printed on a fused deposition modeling (FDM) printer. Apart from a few stray filament stuffs on the edges that could be sanded or snipped clean, the model was nearly flawless."
However, you've got to have patience. "Watching the Ultimaker 3 print was excruciating; it felt like each layer was being carefully contemplated before being laid down."
