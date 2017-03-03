The Microsoft Store is selling a 1TB Xbox One with 'The Division' for $229

It's got a lot of storage and a great game, and the Xbox One can even share some content with your Windows 10 gaming PC.

|

Contributor, PCWorld |

xboxonedivision
Credit: Microsoft
More good reads

It’s not Game of the Year caliber, but if you want to have fun with a third-person shooter/looter, it’s hard to go wrong with Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s The Division. The Microsoft Store is currently selling a 1TB Xbox One bundled with The Division for $229.

The bundle features the console, the game, an Xbox One wireless controller, and a 14-day trial for Xbox Live. The Microsoft Store is also offering a second game for free at the time of purchase. The free choices include Watch Dogs, Just Dance 2016, Hasbro Family Fun Pack, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, and The Crew. There are also offers for $10 off an additional wireless controller, and $10 off a 3-month subscription to Xbox Live.

This 1TB console bundle usually goes for $349, which is currently the Best Buy price, while Amazon has slightly lower prices than that from third-party sellers. Neither retail outlet is matching the Microsoft Store’s deal.

The deal also comes just as Ubisoft released the latest DLC for The Division called “Last Stand.” First-time Division players don’t need to worry about that just yet as there’s a whole lot of game to get through first.

The best part of this deal is the 1TB storage capacity of the Xbox One. With some AAA games hitting 50GB, that terabyte will come in handy. And don’t forget that Microsoft’s new Play Anywhere program means some games will be playable on the PC and your game progress will carry over too. Unforunately,The Division is not a part of Play Anywhere.

xboxonedivision2 Microsoft Store

[Today’s deal: Xbox One 1TB Tom Clancy’s The Division bundle $229]

This story, "The Microsoft Store is selling a 1TB Xbox One with 'The Division' for $229" was originally published by PCWorld.

Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
pizerow
The $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W brings Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to the minuscule

The $5 Raspberry Pi Zero is now available for $10, with the added bonus of a wireless chip.

galaxy book 2 in 1
First impressions of Samsung's Galaxy Book with Windows 10

Samsung’s latest hybrid tablet device promises better performance and design than last year's Galaxy...

buyers remorse cloud computing
Update: 11-hour AWS failure hits websites and apps

The Associated Press, Mashable and others reported problems as a result of the AWS problem, which...

Resources
youtube tv
How YouTube TV will kill cable

YouTube's new live TV service will make TV mobile, flexible, easy, competitive and super profitable for...

Dell Edge Gateway 3000
IoT and 5G are driving computing to the edge

By 2020, Intel predicts that an average user will use 1.5GB of traffic a day, and daily video traffic...

gboard
Gboard beta gains translation skills, revamped theme selector

Google's first public beta version of Gboard brings Google Translate right into the search row and...