Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

20% off When you Pre-Order Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - (XBOX ONE, PS4) - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

51l4pho0ml. ac
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

Now available for pre-order, if you're an Amazon Prime Member (or have a free trial -- get one here) you'll see the price drop an extra 20% on Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (PlayStation 4 or Xbox One). Price drop activates when you add it to your cart, and sinks the price from $59.99 to $39.99.

Experience total freedom of choice in Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, the ultimate military shooter set in a massive open world setting.  The Santa Blanca drug cartel has transformed the beautiful South American country of Bolivia into a perilous narco-state, leading to lawlessness, fear, and rampant violence. With their corrosive influence growing, the cartel plagues the citizens of Bolivia but all hope is not lost. The Ghosts, an elite US Special Forces team, are tasked to combat the cartel and save the country from collapse.  See the discounted Ghost Recon Wildlands on Amazon.

This story, "20% off When you Pre-Order Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - (XBOX ONE, PS4) - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

    $59.96 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Amazon Prime Free 30 Day Trial Membership

    $0.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
pizerow
The $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W brings Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to the minuscule

The $5 Raspberry Pi Zero is now available for $10, with the added bonus of a wireless chip.

galaxy book 2 in 1
First impressions of Samsung's Galaxy Book with Windows 10

Samsung’s latest hybrid tablet device promises better performance and design than last year's Galaxy...

buyers remorse cloud computing
Update: 11-hour AWS failure hits websites and apps

The Associated Press, Mashable and others reported problems as a result of the AWS problem, which...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
youtube tv
How YouTube TV will kill cable

YouTube's new live TV service will make TV mobile, flexible, easy, competitive and super profitable for...

Dell Edge Gateway 3000
IoT and 5G are driving computing to the edge

By 2020, Intel predicts that an average user will use 1.5GB of traffic a day, and daily video traffic...

gboard
Gboard beta gains translation skills, revamped theme selector

Google's first public beta version of Gboard brings Google Translate right into the search row and...