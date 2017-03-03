Gboard beta gains translation skills, revamped theme selector

Now you can translate words and phrases right in your keyboard.

|

Staff Writer, Greenbot |

gboard
Credit: Greenbot
More good reads

Google might not have had any hardware to show off at MWC this year, but it’s sure been hard at work on its apps. Hot on the heels of updates to the Google app, Photos, and Keep this week, Google has also launched a beta program for Gboard, and the first update already brings some interesting new features.

In the 6.1 beta of the popular keyboard (its first significant update since finally launching on Android in December), Google has added a few cool features that should be coming to the full release shortly.

First up, they’ve taught the “G” button a new trick. Tap it and you’ll now see a new translate icon at the front, which lets you select the languages that you want to translate to and from. Then, when you enter a word or phrase into the text bar, the translated version will appear above the suggestions bar. You can select from a variety of languages, but Google warns you that translated phrases will be transmitted to Google for deciphering, just like they are over the web.

Additionally, there is a revamped theme selector in Gboard. It’s not necessarily a new feature—tapping the palette icon has always launch a customization screen that let you add a key border and underlay a color or image—but the interface has received a pretty major overhaul, with better organization, new images, and greater customization.

Elsewhere, you’ll find only minor changes. The dictation interface no longer takes over the whole keyboard, the text predictor has been expanded to include emojis, and there are some slight visual changes to the text box. To try out the new Gboard, you can sign up to be an official beta tester in the Play Store, but the listing notes that the program is currently full. However, you can always side-load the Google-signed APK from APK Mirror and still test out the features.

Just our type: It might have taken a little too long for Gboard to make its way to Android, but we love it all the same. Gboard is far and away our favorite keyboard, and these new features will only make it better. With Google search, GIFs, and now translation built tight into the keyboard, we’re certainly giving the app switcher a lot less exercise, and spending a lot less time looking for things and more time doing them.

This story, "Gboard beta gains translation skills, revamped theme selector" was originally published by Greenbot.

Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
pizerow
The $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W brings Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to the minuscule

The $5 Raspberry Pi Zero is now available for $10, with the added bonus of a wireless chip.

galaxy book 2 in 1
First impressions of Samsung's Galaxy Book with Windows 10

Samsung’s latest hybrid tablet device promises better performance and design than last year's Galaxy...

buyers remorse cloud computing
Update: 11-hour AWS failure hits websites and apps

The Associated Press, Mashable and others reported problems as a result of the AWS problem, which...

Resources
education primary
Apple forfeits teachers' pet rep as U.S. share sinks

Apple again lost ground last year in the U.S. K-12 market, as Google continued to make gains with its...

crystal ball future hands public domain
JSON's Crockford envisions a post-JavaScript world

The industry luminary believes a successor language will need to be less cluttered and more secure

snap ipo1
With influx of IPO cash, what is Snap’s next move?

With its successful IPO now done, Snap's most likely focus will be on finding key acquisitions to keep...