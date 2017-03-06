If you're looking to get started with Raspberry Pi, this Raspberry PI Complete Starter Kit comes with everything you need. And right now you'll save some bucks buying it on Amazon with this 9% off deal ($67.99 -- See it now on Amazon). The Vilros kit contains:

Raspberry Pi 3 (RPi3) Model B Quad-Core 1.2 GHz 1 GB RAM

Raspberry Pi Transparent Enclosure Case -- includes mounting slot and screws for a raspberry pi camera module (sold separately)

Sandisk 32 GB Micro SD Card Preloaded with NOOBS software

SD card Adapter

2.5A 5 ft. Micro USB Power Supply with Noise Filter (UL Listed)

6 Foot High Quality HDMI Cable

Heatsink for Raspberry Pi (Set of 2)

This story, "9% off Vilros Raspberry Pi 3 Complete Starter Kit - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.