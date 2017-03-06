Google faces new antitrust investigation in Turkey

Inquiry reflects growing concerns about Google's tying of its app store and services to use of the Android OS

|

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

Yandex store
Credit: IDG News Service
More good reads

Antitrust concerns about Google's tying of its app store and services to use of the Android OS are spreading, as Turkey's Competition Board has opened an inquiry, reversing an earlier decision.

Russian search company Yandex filed a complaint with the board in 2015, alleging that Google requires smartphone manufacturers to pre-load Google Play Store, Google Play Services and Google Mobile Services on any Android devices they sell, and to make Google Search the default search provider on those devices.

Such behavior would be a concern for Yandex, which offers app store, mobile mapping and search services of its own.

Yandex had filed similar complaints against Google elsewhere too, including in Russia and the European Union, while a similar case in the U.S. was triggered by other complainants.

The Turkish complaint fizzled in December 2015, when the competition regulator ruled that there was no need for an inquiry since smartphone buyers were free to download other applications to the devices they purchased. However, the regulator also decided to ask Google to remove the exclusive preloading conditions from its agreements with phone manufacturers, so that market forces could determine which apps were installed.

Unhappy with the ruling, Yandex appealed to the Ankara District Administrative Court, which in October 2016 suspended the board's initial ruling.

On Monday, however, the board decided to launch an investigation into the business practices of Google, Google International, and its Turkish advertising and marketing subsidiary Google Reklamcılık ve Pazarlama.

The investigation will examine whether the companies broke Turkish laws prohibiting anticompetitive agreements, cartels and abuses of dominant positions, the board said Monday.

Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
H-1B visa american flag
H-1B reform bill unites political opposites

The spectrum of support makes it possible this bill could actually pass.

turbotax deal
34% off TurboTax Deluxe 2016 Tax Software Federal & State - Deal Alert

No Tax Knowledge Needed. TurboTax will ask you easy questions to get to know you and fill in all the...

H-1B Visa statue of liberty against american flag
Sen. Durbin accuses Trump of breaking his H-1B promise

President Donald Trump said last year that on his first day in office he would order an investigation...

Resources
lg g6 front fixed
6 things you might not know about the LG G6

The G6 might be more conventional than previous LG flagships, but that doesn't mean you can't find some...

spider web with water beads public domain
WebAssembly is now ready for browsers to use

Really! The portable code format should be turned on by default in Firefox and Chrome by the end of the...

call center help desk Wikimedia
Lawmakers try again to stop call center offshoring

If the legislation passes, U.S. customers would have the right to request that their calls are...