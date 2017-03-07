First full-scale Hyperloop system is almost ready for takeoff

The structure spans 500 meters and weighs over one million kilograms

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

World Tech Update
First full-scale Hyperloop system is almost ready for takeoff   (1:14)
More for you to like:
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Sights of IFA 2015 Sights of IFA 2015 (2:00)
Hands on with Ricoh's new Theta S 360° camera Hands on with Ricoh's new Theta S... (2:06)
Intel's charging without wires is coming soon to PCs Intel's charging without wires is... (1:33)
The test system, known as DevLoop, is located in the Nevada desert and built by LA-based company Hyperloop One. Hyperloop One hopes to begin testing the apparatus this year.
First full-scale Hyperloop system is almost ready for takeoff (1:14)
More good reads

Hyperloop One is well on its way to developing the world's first fully operational Hyperloop transportation system. The company revealed its progress on Tuesday at the Middle East Rail conference in Dubai, sharing pictures and footage of its Nevada development site dubbed "DevLoop." 

Taking Elon Musk's Hyperloop concept of a levitating pod in a low-pressure tube, Hyperloop One has developed what is so far the only full-scale, full-system Hyperloop test site. Back in May 2016, the company successfully tested its propulsion system and says it plans to test the entire apparatus this year. If successful, the first commercial application for the transportation system would be linking Dubai to Abu Duabi, a one-and-a-half-hour trip that would be reduced to just 12 minutes. 

Hyperloop One DevLoop Hyperloop One

Hyperloop One's DevLoop test structure spans 500 meters along the Nevada desert. 

On it's website, Hyperloop One says that it hopes to be transporting cargo by 2020 and passengers by 2021. 

Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
laptops
The best laptops of 2017: Ultrabooks, budget PCs, 2-in-1s, and more

Our top picks feature the best tech advances in portable PCs, from new CPUs and GPUs to new materials.

crystal ball future hands public domain
JSON's Crockford envisions a post-JavaScript world

The industry luminary believes a successor language will need to be less cluttered and more secure

H-1B Visa statue of liberty against american flag
Sen. Durbin accuses Trump of breaking his H-1B promise

President Donald Trump said last year that on his first day in office he would order an investigation...

Resources
DevLoop
First full-scale Hyperloop system is almost ready for takeoff

The test system, known as DevLoop, is located in the Nevada desert and built by LA-based company...

20161013 avaya stadium
Extreme will buy Avaya's networking business for $100 million

Avaya has found a buyer for its networking business: Extreme Networks will buy the division for about...

tesla
Tesla hires new CIO

Gary Clark is joining the electric car company from Juniper Networks, where oversaw a broad migration...