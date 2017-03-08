Teradata releases data lake platform to open source

The Kylo data lake management software platform, available via the Apache 2.0 license, aims to help organizations address common challenges in data lake implementation.

|

Senior Writer, CIO |

lake management primary
Credit: Pexels
More good reads

Teradata today released its data lake management software platform to the open source community. The project aims to help organizations address common challenges in data lake implementation, including skill shortages for engineers and administrators, learning and implementing governance best practices and driving data lake adoption beyond engineers.

Teradata is offering the new open source Kylo project under the Apache 2.0 license, and plans to offer services and support for the platform.

Data lakes built on Apache

Kylo evolved from code developed by Teradata company Think Big Analytics over eight years of engagements with Fortune 1000 customers on more than 150 data lake projects. It was built using open source capabilities including Apache Hadoop, Apache Spark and Apache NiFi.

[ Related: 15 data and analytics trends that will dominate 2017 ]

"Open source software has an appeal to users seeking independence, cooperative learning, experimentation and flexibility for customized deployments, Rick Farnell, president of Think Big, said in a statement today.

"Our contribution is all about helping companies build a scalable data lake foundation that can continuously evolve with their business, technology data and analytical goals. We are removing impediments to use data to solve complex business problems and encouraging analytical users to contribute to the growing Kylo community. Going forward, our primary focus as a company is to help our customers create business value through analytics, rather than commodity capabilities. Kylo, along with our Teradata Everywhere approach to software and services, is a great example of our innovative strategy for the future."

Teradata says data lakes take too long to build, and in the average six to 12 month build cycle, users find that use cases often become out of date. In addition, while the software costs associated with data lakes may be lower, Teradata says engineering costs can mount quickly. When data lakes are successfully created, users often find them difficult to explore.

Great data value and productivity

Teradata says Kylo will help organizations address these challenges, because it integrates and simplifies pipeline development and common data management tasks. That means organizations that leverage Kylo achieve faster time-to-value and greater user adoption and developer productivity. Teradata says Kylo doesn't require coding, and it offers an intuitive user interface that enables self-service data ingest. Meanwhile, reusable templates help increase productivity.

One major telecommunications company recently implemented Kylo after a large team of 30 data engineers spent months hand-coding data ingestion pipelines. With Kylo, a single individual was able to ingest, cleanse, profile and validate the same data in less than a week, Teradata says.

The Kylo software, documentation and tutorials are now available via the Kylo project website and via the GitHub website. Think Big is offering optional services around Kylo including the following:

  • Kylo support
  • Kylo implementation services
  • Kylo training
  • Kylo managed services

This story, "Teradata releases data lake platform to open source" was originally published by CIO.

Related:

Thor Olavsrud covers IT security, big data, open source technology, Microsoft tools and servers for CIO.com.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
laptops
The best laptops of 2017: Ultrabooks, budget PCs, 2-in-1s, and more

Our top picks feature the best tech advances in portable PCs, from new CPUs and GPUs to new materials.

youtube tv
How YouTube TV will kill cable

YouTube's new live TV service will make TV mobile, flexible, easy, competitive and super profitable for...

google assistant
How to get started with the Google Assistant on your Android phone

No longer a Pixel exclusive, Google’s all-knowing oracle will transform the way you use Android.

Resources
imagination technologies powervr in iphone 6s
Future iPhones to get 4K with new PowerVR graphics architecture

A new PowerVR graphics architecture from Imagination Technologies will give a serious graphics boost to...

digital leadership gap primary
How to close the digital leadership gap

A new report by Deloitte identifies what it says is a serious shortfall of digital leadership in...

qualcomm centriq 2400 open compute moterboard topview
Microsoft's Windows Server OS runs on ARM, with help from Qualcomm

Microsoft has warmed up to Qualcomm to make a Windows 10 PC based on its ARM chip, and now the...