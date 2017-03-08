Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

20% off Pre-order of Mass Effect Andromeda - Deal Alert

|

PCWorld |

mass effect
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

Mass Effect Andromeda will be releasing on March 21, 2017 and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon. If you're an Amazon Prime Member (or have a free trial -- get one here) you'll see the price drop an extra 20% on Mass Effect Andromeda (PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One). Price drop activates when you add it to your cart, and sinks the price from $59.99 to $39.99.

Mass Effect: Andromeda takes players to the Andromeda galaxy, far beyond the Milky Way. There, players will lead our fight for a new home in hostile territory as the Pathfinder-a leader of military-trained explorers. This is the story of humanity's next chapter, and player choices throughout the game will ultimately determine our survival.  See the discounted Mass Effect Andromeda on Amazon

This story, "20% off Pre-order of Mass Effect Andromeda - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld.

At a Glance

  • Mass Effect Andromeda - PC

    $59.96 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Amazon Prime Free 30 Day Trial Membership

    $0.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
laptops
The best laptops of 2017: Ultrabooks, budget PCs, 2-in-1s, and more

Our top picks feature the best tech advances in portable PCs, from new CPUs and GPUs to new materials.

google assistant
How to get started with the Google Assistant on your Android phone

No longer a Pixel exclusive, Google’s all-knowing oracle will transform the way you use Android.

youtube tv
How YouTube TV will kill cable

YouTube's new live TV service will make TV mobile, flexible, easy, competitive and super profitable for...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
big basin edited
Facebook, Microsoft target faster services with new AI server designs

Facebook on Wednesday rolled out some staggering statistics related to its social networks. Each day,...

p1200405
What's Microsoft after with Windows Server on ARM?

It was unclear today just what kind of edge Microsoft might gain by partnering with Qualcomm and others...

charging station
60% off Anker 60W 10-Port USB Charger - Deal Alert

Ten ports pump out 60 watts of power, enabling simultaneous multi-device charging. Discounted 60% on...