Renault's electric Trezor concept is a race car of the road

It packs 350 hp and can go from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 4 seconds. Vroom!

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

World Tech Update
Renault's Trezor concept is the race car of the road   (1:07)
More for you to like:
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Sights of IFA 2015 Sights of IFA 2015 (2:00)
Hands on with Ricoh's new Theta S 360° camera Hands on with Ricoh's new Theta S... (2:06)
Intel's charging without wires is coming soon to PCs Intel's charging without wires is... (1:33)
The all-electric Trezor borrows technology from Renault's Formula E race cars and can go from 0 to 100km/h in just 4 seconds.
Renault's Trezor concept is the race car of the road (1:07)
More good reads

Renault is making electric cars look good. The French automaker's Trezor electric coupé has a low, wide body that resembles a stalking predator, and given that it goes from 0 to 100km/h in less than 4 seconds, the prey won't be able to run very far. The vehicle borrows its electric motor and regenerative breaking system from Renault's Formula E racing cars and runs on two batteries, each with its own cooling system. 

Renault Trezor Renault

Renault's Trezor concept sports coupé. 

In true Parisian style, the car's interior was designed with romance in mind. Everything from the windshield to the leather seats, and even the wood trimmings is red. According to Renault, the Trezor is supposed to remind you of falling in love.

As with all futuristic cars now days, the Trezor can be operated in three modes: neutral, sport, and autonomous. While in autonomous mode, the wheel will actually expand in width, to create a bigger screen on which the driver can enjoy a movie. 

As a concept, the Trezor isn't likely to end up on the road, but maybe some of its features will trickle down to Renault's production cars. Just maybe not the blazing red interior. 

Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
laptops
The best laptops of 2017: Ultrabooks, budget PCs, 2-in-1s, and more

Our top picks feature the best tech advances in portable PCs, from new CPUs and GPUs to new materials.

google assistant
How to get started with the Google Assistant on your Android phone

No longer a Pixel exclusive, Google’s all-knowing oracle will transform the way you use Android.

youtube tv
How YouTube TV will kill cable

YouTube's new live TV service will make TV mobile, flexible, easy, competitive and super profitable for...

Resources
Tom Mainelli, IDC
Here’s your augmented & virtual reality: bloody vendor battles, expected

As anyone who has sampled the immersive worlds of early augmented or virtual reality apps can attest,...

mass effect
20% off Pre-order of Mass Effect Andromeda - Deal Alert

For a limited time, if you're an Amazon Prime Member (or have a free trial) you can pre-order you'll...

big basin edited
Facebook, Microsoft target faster services with new AI server designs

Facebook on Wednesday rolled out some staggering statistics related to its social networks. Each day,...