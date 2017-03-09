Allo was supposed to be the app the finally unified messaging in Android, but it hasn’t actually worked out that way. However, Google keeps plugging away at it. Along with recent improvements like an Assistant shortcut and new animated emoji, Google has also added a new feature in its latest Allo update: Android Auto support.

It’s hard to believe Google waited this long to build hands-free support for its newest messaging apps, but Allo messages never actually appeared on the main Android Auto screen. Now Allo users who use Android Auto in their cars will be able to hear and respond to Allo messages just as if they were coming in from Hangouts or Android Messages. When a new message arrives, you’ll be able to see the sender on the screen, play it, or select a prewritten response to send.

The update is rolling out to phones, but if you aren’t seeing it you can side-load the Google-signed APK from APKMirror.

Low impact: Google has a lot of things to fix in Allo, and Android Auto support wasn’t one of them. Sure, regular Allo users will appreciate the hands-free support, but it’s certainly not going to drive any more users to the app. However, at least it shows that Google is still working on Allo. Now if only it would just add proper SMS support.

This story, "Google updates Allo with another feature that isn't SMS integration: Android Auto" was originally published by Greenbot.