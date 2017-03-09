Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

22% off 4 Person Premium 72 Hour Survival Kit Backpack - Deal Alert

|

PCWorld |

disaster kit
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

If you like to be prepared for the unexpected, consider this 4-person premium survival kit for disasters and emergency preparedness, which contains enough food, water and emergency supplies to last a family of 4 for 72 hours. Over 245 pieces that meet or exceed Red Cross guidelines for preparedness are packaged neatly in packs. The included food and water are U.S. Coast Guard certified, and the kit contains a hard-shell Lifeline First Aid kit and LifeGear LED Flashlight. Its typical list price of $179.95 has been reduced 22% to $139.95. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "22% off 4 Person Premium 72 Hour Survival Kit Backpack - Deal Alert" was originally published by PCWorld.

At a Glance

  • 4 Person Premium Survival Kit with 72-Hours of Emergency Preparedness and First Aid Supplies

    $139.95 MSRP $179.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
laptops
The best laptops of 2017: Ultrabooks, budget PCs, 2-in-1s, and more

Our top picks feature the best tech advances in portable PCs, from new CPUs and GPUs to new materials.

google assistant
How to get started with the Google Assistant on your Android phone

No longer a Pixel exclusive, Google’s all-knowing oracle will transform the way you use Android.

Amazon Alexa lighting
Smart bulbs that work with Amazon's Alexa

Here’s how Amazon's digital assistant can light up your smart home.

Resources
astro macbook iphone
Astro is an AI-powered email client with big dreams

This startup wants to help people get a hold of their workplace communications with the power of AI.

fbi primary3
FBI chief calls for private sector to help battle cybercrime

As the FBI has been expanding and retooling its approach to cyber investigations, Director James Comey...

170104 blackberry 1
No, tiny keypads aren't becoming cool again

You might think BlackBerry's KeyOne and the Nokia 3310 are the start of a renaissance for physical...