98% off The Complete PHP & MySQL Web Development Bundle - Deal Alert

98% off The Complete PHP & MySQL Web Development Bundle

php and mysql
PHP and MySQL are two important tools used in web development, allowing you to create interactive content that integrates with databases to manage large amounts of data. Learning both will help you create login pages, check details from a form, create forums, restrict user access to certain pages, and much more. Your websites will have considerably more functionality, and you can leverage the knowledge you gain in this course into high-paying web development jobs. 

  • Access 42 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7
  • Download & install PHP & MySQL tools
  • Work between a user interface & a database to exchange information
  • Learn advanced concepts in PHP & MySQL
  • Plan & apply PHP & MySQL to your own real world projects

The Complete PHP & MySQL Web Development Bundle

  The Complete PHP & MySQL Web Development Bundle

    $29.00 MSRP $2,100.00
