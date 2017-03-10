Mingis on Tech: A madcap MWC 2017 recap

This year's Mobile World Congress focused on everything from smartphones to 5G networking to smart cities

Smartphones
Mingis on Tech: A Madcap Mobile World Congress recap   (25:54)
Computerworld's Matt Hamblen, just back from Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, details the big announcements from the show. Hint: It's about more than just smartphones.
Mingis on Tech: A Madcap Mobile World Congress recap (25:54)
If you really want to find out what happened at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, it's best to ask someone who was there. 

Case in point: Computerworld's Matt Hamblen, who attended this year's show and wrote about everything from new smartphones to the status of 5G networking, fancy new phone cameras and the latest smart city efforts. (He also brought his ubiquitous hat for this episode.)

He detailed for Executive News Editor Ken Mingis what was hot, and not so hot, at this year's show.

Among the highlights: BlackBerry's rollout of the KEYone, a what's-new-is-old smartphone with a physical keyboard. In fact, several well-known brands beyond BlackBerry, including Motorola and Nokia, resurfaced at this year's event.

MWC attendees also heard a lot about various efforts to push 5G networking, though when it will be widespread is anyone's guess. In the meantime, there's apparently something called "almost-5G."

Smart city tech also got a lot of attention, as officials from Moscow detailed what they've been doing to install cameras (160,000 of them!) and sensors throughout the city -- and have even turned to artificial intelligence to help diagnose cancer. (Hamblen's latest smart city video report -- on Montreal -- is available online.)

For an audio podcast only, click play (or catch up on all episodes) below. Or you can now find us on iTunes, where you can download each episode and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

This story, "Mingis on Tech: A madcap MWC 2017 recap" was originally published by Computerworld.

Ken Mingis is Executive Editor, News & Strategy at Computerworld.

