Google App Engine adds C#, Node.js, and Ruby options

Google has also moved the Cloud Functions serverless environment to beta release

Google App Engine adds C#, Node.js, and Ruby options
Google is enhancing developer options on two fronts, adding language options to its App Engine PaaS cloud and moving its event-driven computing platform, Cloud Functions, to public beta. It announced the moves at the Google Cloud Next conference in San Francisco.

App Engine will now provide development environments for C#, Node.js, and Ruby, having already supported Go, Java 8, PHP 5-7, and Python 2 and 3 in a similar out-of-the-box manner. Node.js support had been on App Engine in a beta stage previously.

Google will give developers the option of using other languages on App Engine, provided they are willing to bring their own runtimes for them. App Engine also supports packaging applications as Docker containers, which could be run inside the Google cloud or elsewhere, and is getting better support for high-control scenarios, providing SSH (Secure Shell) access. A developer, for example, may want to do advanced debugging or gain more insight into their application.

Also on tap for Thursday, Google is moving its Cloud Functions capability, enabling an event-driven architecture, from an alpha to a beta release stage. Cloud Functions provides a serverless environment where an event can be triggered by an HTTP event or a notification mechanism. Developers could use it for building event-driven microservices. Google's Navneet Joneja, head of product for compute platforms, acknowledged Cloud Functions is similar to Amazon's AWS Lambda event-driven compute service.

Google also is linking Cloud Functions to the Firebase mobile application development platform, unveiling Firebase SDK for Cloud Functions. Firebase provides a real database as well as authentication, analytics, and storage capabilities; developers can use it to make a lightweight mobile back end.

